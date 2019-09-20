Baldwin Wallace (2-0, 1-0) at Mount Union (1-0, 0-0)

When/Where: Saturday, 1:30 p.m./Mount Union Stadium

Radio/TV: WDPN (1310-AM), Sam Bourquin and T.J. Downing; WRMU (91.1-FM), Billy Beebe, Will Brienza and Ben Johnson-Bowers/Tape delay, WIVM-TV 39 (Stark County Spectrum, Ch. 989. Harry Paidas and Mark Miller. Showtimes: Saturday, 8 p.m.; Sunday, 1 p.m. SportsTime Ohio, Sunday, 2 p.m.; Monday, noon.

Series: Mount Union leads 35-21-1 and won 56-21 last season

About Baldwin Wallace: With 10 returning starters and 41 returning letterwinners, the Yellow Jackets have opened with two impressive victories, 31-14 over Alma (Mich.) and opening OAC play last week with a 45-28 win over Otterbein, 45-28, when their defense scored three touchdowns. First-year quarterback A.J. Miller, a senior, has completed 38-of-65 passes for 508 yards and four touchdowns in his first two collegiate starts. Junior linebacker Josh Liberati leads the defense, which returns six of its top seven tacklers.

About Mount Union: The quest for a 30th OAC title begins and the quest for a 14th Division III national championship resumes after a bye-week following a 66-14 opening night win at Rose Hulman. That victory raised the program’s record to 799-35-38 since 1893. Another win and the program becomes just the 16th in NCAA history — in any division — with 800 victories. The Raiders are ranked second in the country after finishing as the national runner-up for the eighth time last year. Senior quarterback D’Angelo Fulford completed 16-of-22 passes for 288 yards and six touchdowns. Four of those scores — on five receptions — went to senior Justin Hill. Junior running back Josh Petruccelli rushed for 149 yards on 12 carries and caught three passes for another 35 yards.

— Tim Rogers, GateHouse Media Ohio correspondent