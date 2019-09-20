TENNIS

Zips women win in doubles

play at Thunder tournament

The University of Akron women's tennis team opened its 2019-20 season with a 2-1 doubles win over Youngstown State on the first day of action at the Thunder in the Mountains Tournament, hosted by Marshall and West Virginia. Rained cancelled morning singles and forced doubles action inside at the YMCA.

At No. 1, senior captain Rita Pedroso and junior Miruna Vasilescu defeated Youngstown State 6-4. At No. 2 doubles, junior captain Anna Uljanov and true freshman Aliona Kruglov won 6-4.

Against Toledo, sophomores Claudia Cecilia Rosas Garcia and Holland Long claimed a 6-1 victory at No. 3 doubles.

VOLLEYBALL

CSU downs Kent State

Host Cleveland State won three sets to down Kent State in volleyball, winning 25-13, 25-17, 25-17. The Vikings improved to 4-7 and dropped the Flashes to 6-5 in the non-league loss.

Akron wins twice at



North Dakota event

In the Zips' first match Friday at the North Dakota Tournament, Akron downed Eastern Washington 25-14, 25-21 and 25-18. Elya Karsner and Ashely Richardson (Chippewa) each had 11 kills for the Zips (6-4), and Emily Wiegand dished out 34 assists.

Akron's second game against the hosts, had Akron improve to 7-4 overall with a 25-14, 25-23, 25-15 victory. Weigand again had 34 assists and added two service aces to her numbers in the Zips second match.