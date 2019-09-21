The Streaks ran for 458 yards to avenge last year's defeat

LAKE TWP. Lake coach Dan DeGeorge was finished with his postgame talk and the Blue Streaks were about to pray when the Ghost From Powerhouses Past ran toward the end zone and yelled, “Hey, wait just a minute!”

The Streaks turned, spotted Jeff Durbin and started shouting. Lake “Rock ‘Em” football was back, and the school’s greatest coach was there to see it.

“First of all don't judge me by this flower up here,” said Durbin, who wore a flower on his shirt because he is getting enshrined into the Lake Athletic Hall of Fame this weekend. “All I’ve got to say is, I’m proud to be a Blue Streak! I’m damn proud of you! That was awesome!”

And as the team cheered, he pointed his finger and said, “And. Don’t. Stop. Now.”

Behind a running attack as good as any Durbin had in the 1990s, the Streaks wore down Louisville en route to a 37-27 in front of a huge crowd at Blue Streak Stadium.

Junior running back Dreden Owens carried 24 times for 299 yards — including back-to-back touchdowns that went for a total of 139 yards late in the third quarter — and Vincent Garro added 12 carries for 134 yards and two touchdowns as Lake improved to 4-0 for the first time since 2016.

When asked to explain his big night, Owens said, “Our line. Our line did it all. They helped me up front and got me where I’m at. All kudos to them.”

Owens’ last touchdown, a 57-yarder worthy of Earl Campbell, proved to be his last carry of the night. At the end of his exhausting, tackle-breaking run, Owens looked up at the videoboard and thought he spied a Louisville defender closing in. He dove for the end zone on his already-tender shoulder, just as Leopard DE Jason Goard dove on top of him.

“I landed wrong on it,” Owens said. “I’m fine. I’ll be back next week.”

Owens spent the fourth quarter on the sidelines with his shoulder wrapped, but it didn’t matter. Garro powered his way to two fourth-quarter touchdowns — one from 15 yards out with 7:07 left, another from 2 with 48 seconds left — to help the Blue Streaks avenge last year’s defeat to the Leopards, whose former head coach, John DeMarco, is now an assistant at Lake..

“Vinny Garro stepped in and did a great job,” DeGeorge said. “We preach next guy up and that’s exactly what happened.”

Lake led just 3-0 at halftime thanks to Chase Abdul’s 20-yard field goal midway through the first quarter and a pair of nice defensive plays by junior DB Jared Perko. Perko knocked away Jones’ pass in the end zone on a fourth-and-goal midway through the second quarter, then intercepted Jones at the Lake 6 with 90 seconds left in the half.

Offense was at such a premium that, just before the third quarter kicked off, FridayNightOhio.com broadcaster Jeff Shreve joked, “This is the type of game that lulls you to sleep. They like to say ‘Rock ‘Em’ here, but I don’t think that’s what they mean.”

The second half was a different story. The teams combined for 35 points in the first nine minutes of the third quarter, eventually shorting out Lake’s videoboard. Thanks to a game time temperature of 83 degrees, both teams were effectively gassed in the fourth quarter, but Lake wasn’t able to put away the game until the final minute.

Louisville cut the deficit to five, 31-26, with 2:51 left, but opted to kick the extra point rather than go for two. The ensuing onside kick went out of bounds and Lake put the game in Garro’s hands from there. Four plays went for 57 yards, capped by the 2-yard TD.

“You’ve got to play angry and that’s all we did,” Owens said. “We had a goal at the start of this game. We wanted to beat them. We wanted to improve from last year and we got them.”

After throwing for a career-high 502 yards in last year’s 41-28 win over the Blue Streaks, Louisville QB Colton Jones completed 24 of 35 passes for 282 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Nathan Guiley added 21 carries for 151 yards and three touchdowns for Louisville (2-2), while Pukys had eight catches for 106 yards and a TD.

Reach Joe at 330-580-8573 or

joe.scalzo@cantonrep.com

On Twitter: @jscalzoREP