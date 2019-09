How They Match Up

Browns

15th-ranked offense (360.5)

• Tied for 23rd scoring (18.0)

• Tied for 22nd rushing (86.0)

• Tied for 14th passing (274.5)

Seventh-ranked defense (300.5)

• Tied for 19th scoring (23.0)

• 14th rushing (108.0)

• Fifth passing (192.5)

Turnover ratio

• Tied for 27th (minus-3)

Rams

13th-ranked offense (364.5)

• Seventh scoring (28.5)

• Seventh rushing (140.5)

• 21st passing (224.0)

Fifth-ranked defense (293.5)

• Tied for ninth scoring (18.0)

• Ninth rushing (92.0)

• Seventh passing (201.5)

Turnover ratio

• Tied for seventh (plus-2)