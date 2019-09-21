Injury report
Browns
Out: linebacker Christian Kirksey (chest), offensive tackle Kendall Lamm (knee), free safety Damarious Randall (concussion)
Questionable: safety Morgan Burnett (quadriceps), wide receiver Rashard Higgins (knee), right offensive tackle Christopher Hubbard (foot), safety Sheldrick Redwine (hamstring), defensive end Chris Smith (personal), linebacker Adarius Taylor (ankle), cornerbacks Denzel Ward (hamstring) and Greedy Williams (hamstring)
Rams
Out: tight end Tyler Higbee (chest)
Questionable: guard Austin Blythe (ankle), defensive lineman Aaron Donald (back)