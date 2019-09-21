Browns vs. Rams: Predictions

Nate Ulrich (1-1)

Rams 27, Browns 17

The difference between a true Super Bowl contender and a team trying to become one will be on display.

Steve Doerschuk (1-1)

Rams 24, Browns 17

Don't be too judgmental if this one comes true. LA has strange magic on the road.

Marla Ridenour (1-1)

Rams 34, Browns 20

Browns' banged-up secondary under fire, offense not clicking enough to win a shootout

George Thomas (1-1)

Rams 31, Browns 24

Rams receivers take advantage of a banged up secondary.