Browns vs. Rams: Predictions
Nate Ulrich (1-1)
Rams 27, Browns 17
The difference between a true Super Bowl contender and a team trying to become one will be on display.
Steve Doerschuk (1-1)
Rams 24, Browns 17
Don't be too judgmental if this one comes true. LA has strange magic on the road.
Marla Ridenour (1-1)
Rams 34, Browns 20
Browns' banged-up secondary under fire, offense not clicking enough to win a shootout
George Thomas (1-1)
Rams 31, Browns 24
Rams receivers take advantage of a banged up secondary.