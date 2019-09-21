MINERVA For one half, the Minerva High School football team could see its 43-game losing streak maybe coming to an end.

The Lions defenders had Canton South frustrated, limiting the Wildcats to 41 yards on the ground in the Eastern Buckeye Conference game at Hines Stadium.

But in the second half Friday, the Wildcats’ defense took charge. Gavin Moses’ interception helped Canton South rally from a seven-point halftime deficit to a 24-14 victory.

Moses, a sophomore strong safety, twice picked off Minerva quarterback Brayden Costea. The second one set up the Wildcats’ go-ahead points.

“I just played the coverage well,” Moses said of the second interception, “and the ball was exactly where I expected it to be thrown.

“It felt amazing, I felt I kind of saved the game a little bit and gave our offense a little bit of hope."

It was the second straight game the Wildcats defeated a team with a long losing streak. Last week, South defeated Akron North 36-0. It was North's 45th straight loss.

“We knew we were in for battle,” South head coach Greg Reed said. “We knew were going to see things we couldn’t practice against because they’re running wing-T, they run a little misdirection, they have a (good) running back and a quarterback who can throw the football.

“This was like a playoff atmosphere.”

Trailing 14-7 to start the third quarter, the Wildcats (2-2, 1-0) drove into Lions territory to set up Braydon Noll’s 35-yard field goal.

The Lions (0-4, 0-1) took a gamble after the kickoff. On fourth-and 4, Lions sophomore Costea scrambled for a 7-yard gain. Three plays later, Moses intercepted Costea at the South 42 and momentum swung to the Wildcats.

On the first play of the fourth quarter, Wildcats quarterback Tyler Karovic scored from the 3 for a 17-14 lead.

“We need to learn how to win,” Minerva head coach Mark Hundley said. “We were probably too happy and satisfied at halftime.

“We were in there talking to them about how we’ve got to play (hard) for 24 more minutes. I don’t know if that was a big factor in the second half, but I think it was a little bit of a factor.”

With 3:18 remaining, Karovic scored again, this time from the 5, sealing the win and sending Minerva to its 44th straight defeat.

Neither team scored in the first quarter, although, for a moment, the Wildcats thought they had when Karovic hit Jayvon Patterson for a 56-yard score on their first possession. A holding penalty negated the score.

The Lions responded with a 69-yard march, capped when Garrison Markins scored on an 18-yard run. Nick Chaddock’s extra-point kick made it 7-0 early in the second quarter.

After the Lions forced a punt, they drove to the South 24. On third down, a high snap pinballed off Costea through the line to where Wildcats tackle Nikolas Stauffer fell on it at his own 25.

Three plays later, Karovic and Patterson connected again. The senior caught the ball just past the 50, then sidestepped two Lions defenders to finish a 71-yard score. Noll’s extra point kick tied the game with 4:31 remaining before halftime.

The Lions responded with a second score sparked by Chance Martineau’s 42-yard run to open the drive. Steven Place scored from the 11 four plays later to put Minerva ahead 14-7.

Place, one of the Lions’ two seniors, said the halftime lead “was a great feeling.

“We just have to keep practicing to learn how to finish, that’s our main problem.

“Hopefully we can get (a win).”

Minerva almost scored again. The Lions defense forced a three-and-out, to generate another scoring threat. But Costea’s pass into the end zone was intercepted by Moses to keep it a seven-point game at the break.

Martineau led the Lions with 78 yards rushing. Costea ran for 56 yards and passed for 71.

Karovic gained 69 yards rushing on 14 carries for South, and threw for 106 yards.

Reed, who credited Minerva for a great game plan, said there was no panic by South at halftime.

“We made some adjustments, it was very calm, the kids listened,” Reed said.

“It’s really big for us to come back and win this game,” Moses said. “I think we have a chance to turn our season completely around.

“We have the possibility of going to the playoffs this year. I think we have the team to do that.”