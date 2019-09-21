At this point the University of Akron football team just can’t put together any consistency to give themselves a shot at victory.

When the offense shows signs of life, they stumble on subsequent drives.

When the defense stiffens on one drive, they give on the next.

The net result on a day when it was 86 degrees in the stands – officially – and likely significantly hotter on the turf at InfoCision Stadium, that got the Zips (0-4) a 35-7 loss to the Troy Trojans (2-1).

Mixed in the familiar problems that have plagued UA this season, flashes of growth.

Coach Tom Arth will likely be the first to offer no excuses for the dismal stats that revealed themselves once again in the Zips running game. The Zips rushed for 39 yards on 18 carries for 2.2 yards per attempt.

As for the passing game? Although quarterback Kato Nelson spent a significant portion of the game running from a Troy pass rush, in some instances he was able to get the passing game going in spots connecting on 15-of-29 attempts for 200 yards and a touchdown. He just could not lead the Zips over the hump when required. On two separate fourth down occasions, including a fourth-and-goal at the 9-yard line at the 8:13 mark in the third quarter, the Zips couldn’t convert. For the game, they managed 3-of-12 third down conversions.

The inability to sustain those drives put the UA defense on its heels as it became clear they needed to lift the team on its shoulders and put the team in position to win. No easy feat given the temperature on the field and as the game wore on, the Trojans found the going a little easier as they eventually rushed for 270 yards on 56 carries.

After assuming a 21-7 halftime lead, they took the opening possession of the second half and marched right down the field to score on a 15-play, 72-yard drive that culminated with a one-yard TD rush for the Trojans DK Billingsley. After the extra point, they held a 28-7 lead.

The Zips offense still possessed some wind in its sails, however. Undaunted they constructed an eight-play, 66-yard drive that stalled after an incomplete pass from Nelson to wide receiver Mike Mathison on fourth-and-nine.

On the Trojan’s next possession, they closed the book with a 15-play, 91-yard drive to run the score to 35-7.

Troy quarterback Kaleb Barker connected on 27-of-37 passes for 214 and three touchdowns. Billingsley rushed for 100 yards on 22 carries.

Quick hits: The Zips haven’t scored in the third quarter in their first four games…The Zips haven’t rushed for more than 100 yards in a game yet.

