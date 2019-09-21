GIRLS SOCCER

Copley 3, CVCA 0



Jillian Neal's second-half hat trick powered the visiting Indians (8-3-0), Ohio's fifth-ranked Division II team, to a nonleague win. Freshman Libby Blanchard assisted on two of Neal's three goals, and junior Maddie Lisi also had an assist.



Lake 1, Stow 0

Senior Kaitlyn Michaels' second-half goal lifted the host Blue Streaks (5-4-1) to put a nonleague upset win over Stow (7-3).

Walsh Jesuit 1, Jackson 0

In a matchup of state-ranked Division I teams, senior Sophia Gorski's goal was all Walsh (8-0-2) needed to win at Jackson (8-2-1).

West Branch 2, Field 1

Maci Maclean's goal in the final two minutes of the game lifted the Warriors (7-2) to a nonleague win.

Chippewa 4, Norwayne 1

Unassisted goals by Abby Hennegar, Olivia Storad, Jenna Sheridan and Sydnee Barnett helped the Chipps (7-2) to a Wayne County League win.

TENNIS

Suburban League Tournament

Host Highland claimed the American Conference team crown behind individual champions Rachel Fannin (No. 2 singles) and Jo Oberhaus (No. 3 singles). Revere's Morgan Dobos won 6-2, 6-2 over over Highland's Emily Hadler at No. 1 singles.

Highland also won both doubles titles, as Madison Pawlak and Sarah Sgambati prevailed at No. 1 and Julia Gillin and Sammy Kuczynski won at No. 2.

CROSS COUNTRY

Midwest Catholic Championships

St. Vincent-St. Mary junior Theresa Hagey captured her second individual title in as many weeks, winning the girls 5K in Kettering. Hagey's first-place time of 18:51.6 led the Irish to their second consecutive team title with 48 points in a 22-team girls title.

Amelia Moll finished eighth for St. V-M, which was 12 points ahead of Indianapolis Cathedral.

The Irish scored 124 points to win the 25-team boys race, edging host Dayton Carroll (140). Nasari Epps and Chase Powers paced the Irish with sixth- and ninth-place finishes, respectively.

Strongsville Vertical Runner Invitational

The Hudson boys and girls took team titles in Strongsville. Andrew Goldslager and Titan Casey were third and fifth, respectively, for the Explorer boys, who scored 67 points.

Emmaline Hannan's eighth-place finish in 19:43.57 led the way for the Explorer girls, who topped runner-up Olentangy Liberty 103-134.

Patriot Invitational

The Brecksville boys won the team title at Cuyahoga Community College in Parma behind champion Adam Jones and runner-up Wade Speeth.

BOYS SOCCER

Copley 1, Brunswick 0

Ben Brucken's kicked the game-winner in the 71st minute and Gavin Hill and the Copley defense kept visiting Brunswick (7-3-1) from scoring in a nonleague win. The Indians improved to 6-4-0.

Walsh Jesuit 1, Cuyahoga Falls 0

Junior midfielder Riley Madden scored on a penalty kick in the 38th minute for his seventh goal of the season, and keeper Liam Horgan earned the shutout for the Warriors (6-1-2).