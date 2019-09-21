A tie is not a win but it probably felt that way to Firestone Saturday afternoon. Certainly better than kissing your sister.

Two goals behind and all but out, the Falcons (8-2-2) scored twice in the final eight minutes and ended up in a 2-2 draw with visiting Stow in a nonleague boys match at the Copley Road Soccer Complex.

Nick Reichlin blasted a shot past Stow goalkeeper Chris Miller for the tying goal on an assist by Isaac Koehler, a mere four minutes after a header by Koehler, off a Reichlin assist, made it 2-1.

The Falcons had at least five or six touches by different players, deftly setting up the tying score. The first goal by Koehler seemed to spark the Firestone team.

The two seniors both wore winning smiles afterward.

"The momentum after the first goal we had kind of gave us momentum to finish the second," Reichlin said. "And then the game. Yeah, I don't think you'll see that very often — two goals. "Isaac crossed it in from outside the box. Nice tap-in. I just finished it."

Koehler credited Reichlin for his goal.

"The center back created space for me," Koehler said. "Teammate found me and I just clipped it in."

Firestone's leading scorer, senior Konnor Schwerdtfeger, has been hampered by a hamstring injury. He tried to give it a go Saturday, but left a few minutes into the game.

"We played a lot more offensively in the second half than we did in the first half," Firestone coach Michael Householder said. "We had a couple injuries from forwards.

"We're attacking from the midfield position instead of attacking from the forward position."

Stow (4-3-3) scored first midway through the first half on the first goal by junior midfielder Aaron Gluth in his third varsity game. Senior Nick Winkler got the assist.

"It was amazing," Gluth said. "My right back made a beautiful pass right in the middle of the goal. I just had to come down, take it back and put it in the back corner."

In the second half, the Bulldogs made it 2-0 in the 65th minute when senior Josh Colvis found the back of the net, with an assist by senior Miles Thomas, after a flurry of shot attempts in front of the goal.

The mood on the Stow side changed soon after that, though.

"It's an 80-minute game, we played 75," Stow coach Kyle Kosmala said. "And that cost us big time today."

Stow is adjusting to life without last year's standout group of seniors who carried the Bulldogs to a Division I regional final before losing to eventual state champion Medina.

"We lost a lot of firepower from last year," Kosmala said. "But we have a group of 14 seniors here and they're pretty good soccer players, too. We've had a few injuries here and there. Hopefully, we can get healthy and get things going in the right direction."

Firestone senior goalkeeper Hank Curlee made five saves and Miller, also a senior, had three saves for Stow.