The Polar Bears offense makes a number of big plays before the defense closes out the victory.

JACKSON TWP. This was shaping up to be a night when the Jackson Polar Bears were going to be remembered for their electrifying runs, big catches and precision passing.

That alone always doesn't beat Perry. You also need a defense ready for whatever the Panthers' wing-T throws at you. You need it to play physical right until the very end.

The Polar Bears did that in Friday's 27-14 win over Perry at Robert Fife Stadium. The Panthers had an opportunity to get within a touchdown when they drove inside the Jackson 5 late in the game. But Jackson pushed Perry back a couple of yards on third down and defensive back Johnny Kulich stopped the Panthers short on fourth-and-3 from the 6.

Jackson (3-1, 1-0) did the same thing in last week's win over Boardman. There was a running clock then. The stakes were much higher this time.

"We just needed to be more physical than them and buckle down at the end," Kulich said. "... It was going to come down to big plays, and we knew it was going to be close at the end. It was really who wanted it more."

Perry (3-1, 0-1) finished with 254 yards rushing, but the Polar Bears were able to limit the Panthers' big plays. Quarterback Hayden Vinas had one late in the third quarter when he raced 53 yards for a touchdown to get Perry within 13. Jackson's defense bent, but didn't break in the fourth quarter. The Polar Bears forced the Panthers to turn the ball over on downs twice.

"Let's give all the credit in the world to our defense," Jackson head coach Tim Budd said. "Our kids played physical. They played downhill. They wanted to tackle. Our defensive coaching staff led by our coordinator, Jay Rohr, they worked so hard to make sure our kids were in position. The wing-T isn't easy to prepare for in a week, but our defensive coaches just did a phenomenal job of getting a plan together and instilling the confidence in our kids to carry it out."

The offense carried out its role in a big way, too.

Ethan Adkins rushed for a game-high 203 yards on 23 carries and scored two TDs that covered 74 and 62 yards. Quarterback Hunter Geissinger was an efficient 10-of-13 passing for 188 yards and threw TD passes to Kulich and Jake Ryan. The TD to Ryan covered 62 yards.

"A sophomore quarterback leading our offense, that's a tough job," Kulich said. "He has really shown to be a leader of this offense and can spread around the ball.

"This year anyone can be a weapon at any moment."

Winning the league opener puts the Polar Bears in position of not having to chase first place in the Federal League right away. That wasn't the case a year ago when they were beaten by Perry in Week 4.

"We still want to win out the Fed, but this puts us in control," Kulich said.

It's a big position to be in even with six weeks of regular season football remaining.

"Winning the first league game is important because it sets the tone," Budd said. "We have some really tough games ahead of us, but when you get that first one, it's a a shot of confidence for the players. All of their hard work is being affirmed on the scoreboard."

Josh Lemon scored Perry's other touchdown and finished with a team-high 102 yards on 19 carries. Ryan had seven catches for 129 yards for Jackson.

