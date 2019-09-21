Northwest coach Joe Harbour calls Friday's 35-7 conquest of league rival Tuslaw his Indians' first real test. Next test: 2018 state champ Orrville.

CANAL FULTON It was one of those football nights that swells a chest and tugs a heartstring, a Friday when a community finds itself enjoying a nice beginning while reflecting on its no-place-like-home past.

Northwest's 35-7 win over Route 93 rival Tuslaw perhaps sets the stage for one of the Indians' brighter autumn runs. Faces from the past appeared at halftime in a Hall of Fame induction, and a lot of people thought a lot of things when it sank in that one of the inductees, popular teacher-coach Russ "Sarge" Sherhag, has been gone nearly 10 years.

It was a long halftime and a long game, but no one seemed to mind on a warm night when the crowd was big enough to jack the 50-50 payout past $1,200.

Northwest is 4-0 with a string of one-sided wins under fourth-year head coach Joe Harbour. Getting to 5-0 will entail beating defending Division V state champion Orrville next Friday.

"This was our first real test," Harbour said. "Tuslaw is a rival that plays hard and is extremely well coached. They're physical and aggressive."

A 34-14 win over Canton South two weeks ago popped into Harbour's head.

"Our leadership has grown, and we were a better team tonight than we were then," Harbour said. "We had some discipline penalties that night and lost it a little bit.

"We had a lot of meetings about getting our composure where it needs to be."

There was no shortage of penalties Friday, especially holding.

"Some of those were actually good blocks but the defensive guys disengaged," Harbour said. "Before, we had tons of discipline penalties. Tonight, it was more aggression penalties."

Harbour liked the mature approach captains Collin Houser, Jordan Mick, Colton Weber and Remington McClung and others applied as the Indians ground through their latest win.

Tuslaw, 2-2, fell for the first time since the opener against Dalton. This was the PAC-7 opener for both teams.

The Mustangs escaped big trouble on the game's first snap when Northwest defenders did not detect the ball on the turf at the 10 after an unforced fumble. Senior quarterback Austin Cordeiro got the Mustangs out of the hole with an 11-yard pass to Dylan Workman on third-and-10 out of trips to the right.

Tuslaw head coach Mark Gulling rolled the dice with the Mustangs just past midfield, going for it on fourth-and-short. They didn't make it, setting up Northwest for a patient 55-yard touchdown drive.

On fourth-and-3 from the 18, Mick put a nice touch on a quarterback draw to the 10. Houser scored on an iso play to the right side, and the Indians led 7-0.

It got choppy from there.

Freshman Braden Mick, the quarterback's brother, delivered an interception to stop a second Tuslaw advance past midfield. He had two interceptions in the game, giving him five this season.

Back-to-back sideline runs of 41 yards by Jordan Mick and 12 yards by Houser put the Indians in scoring position. Back-to-back penalties led to a fourth-and-6. It was a completion to McClung for a first down inside the 10.

The Indians "ran for a touchdown." It was erased by a holding penalty. Northwest "ran for another touchdown." The fireworks operator pushed the "blast" button. Kaboom. Another flag erased another TD.

Then Tuslaw got hit with a pass interference and a face mask. Houser scored over the right side on third-and-goal from the 2. The "blast" button got pushed again. This time it meant Northwest led 14-0 with 6:33 left in the first half.

After a McClung sack at the 2 and a short punt, Northwest had the ball back on the Tuslaw 31.

Houser scored on a swing pass. The play was negated by a holding call. Talk about a swing. Again, a holding penalty was followed by a touchdown, but this time it was a pick six. Tuslaw sophomore Adam Ryder intercepted and sprinted 55 yards for a touchdown that made it 14-7 with 4:28 left in the half.

Northwest's counterpunch was nearly as sudden. Houser broke free for a weaving 67-yard run to set up his own TD plunge from the 1. It was 21-7 with 2:35 remaining before the band show.

It stayed 21-7 for most of the third quarter until Houser's 35-yard TD run put the game out of reach and a showdown with Orrville in focus.

