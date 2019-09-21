ALLIANCE: It was only the second game of the season and except for a few uncharacteristic miscues it appeared the University of Mount Union football machine was its usual well-oiled self.

The defense caused four turnovers and scored one touchdown and the offense scored after the other three and the Purple Raiders began their quest for a 30th Ohio Athletic Conference championship and a 14th Division III national championship by overwhelming visiting Baldwin Wallace 45-7 in front of a crowd of 4,216 in Mount Union Stadium.

It was the 25th consecutive victory over BW and the 800th victory in Mount Union’s 126-year history, making it one of 16 programs nation-wide with 800 or more wins. The record now stands at 800-385-38. Michigan is the all-time leader with 955 wins.

“That is significant for our football program,” said coach Vince Kehres, who has been a part of 136 of those victories either as a four-year letterman (1994-97) or as a head coach now in his seventh season. “It shows we have been playing good football for a long period of time and it’s a credit that we have had a lot of good players who were passionate about the game. It is something we can all take pride in.”

Getting its first OAC win of the season was not as significant as beating BW, picked as one of the OAC favorites in two preseason polls. John Carroll, also a preseason pick is up next when the Raiders travel to University Heights on Saturday.

“That was a big step for our program,” said Kehres, 86-5 as a coach.

“I think Baldwin Wallace is a real good football team and I told [BW coach Jim] Hilvert that I expect them to win their next seven games and be a 9-1 team.”

BW made things easier as it turned the ball over four times, including three in the first half that led to a 24-0 deficit. The four miscues and a missed 41-yard field-goal attempt all led to Mount Union scores.

The defense, playing without injured senior tackle Ethan McComb, stopped BW drives in the first half with a fumble recovery by sophomore Jesse Vail and interceptions by senior safety Malik Britt and sophomore cornerback Derrick Bradley. Junior linebacker Drake Roach closed out the scoring when he picked up a BW fumble and returned it 25 yards for a late touchdown.

Quarterback D’Angelo Fulford, a two-time OAC offensive player of the year, sparked the Mount offense that produced 454 yards and 26 first downs. The 6-2, 210-pound senior from Miramar, Fla., completed 20-of-31 passes for 272 yards and four touchdowns.

His four scoring passes — two to senior Justin Hill and one each to seniors Ernie Burkes and former Buchtel standout Derrick Harvey Jr. – gave him 101 for his career, fifth on the program’s all-time list.

Hill how has 46 career touchdowns, one behind former All-American Pierre Garcon, who stands third on the all-time list.

“BW is a talented team and they gave us kind of what we expected,” said Fulford, who also gained 62 yards rushing on 12 attempts. “We sputtered a little bit in the beginning but we picked it up and started rolling.”

Junior running back Josh Petruccelli got things rolling when he scored on a 4-yard run, capping an eight-play, 76-yard drive following a missed field goal.

Vail’s fumble recovery, which came on a hit by Andrew Roesch, resulted in a 41-yard field goal by Cory Barnett, who also went 6-for-6 on extra points.

The defense, led by ends Roesch and Kordell Ford, held the Yellow Jackets to 265 yards and scoreless until 10:48 remained when Jon Murray Jr. ran for a 2-yard touchdown.