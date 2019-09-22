CLEVELAND — If the Browns are going to upset the defending NFC champion Los Angeles Rams on "Sunday Night Football," they'll need to do it without their entire starting secondary.

Cornerbacks Denzel Ward and Greedy Williams (hamstrings), strong safety Morgan Burnett (quadriceps) and free safety Damarious Randall (concussion) will be inactive during the prime-time game at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Ward, Williams and Burnett were listed as questionable to play. The Browns ruled out Randall on Friday.

The Browns (1-1) will be missing a total of seven starters against the Rams (2-0).

Starting right offensive tackle Chris Hubbard (foot) also will be inactive. He was listed as questionable.

And the Browns placed starting tight end David Njoku (broken wrist, concussion) and starting linebacker and captain Christian Kirksey (chest) on injured reserve Friday and Saturday.

Terrance Mitchell and TJ Carrie will start at cornerback in place of Ward and Williams. Jermaine Whitehead will fill in for Burnett at strong safety. Eric Murray will start in place of Randall at free safety.

Justin McCray will replace Hubbard at right tackle on the starting offensive line.

Demetrius Harris will start at tight end instead of Njoku, and rookie Mack Wilson will fill Kirksey's starting role at linebacker.

No. 3 wide receiver Rashard Higgins (knee) and backup offensive tackle Kendall Lamm (knee) will be inactive, too.

Rookie backup safety Sheldrick Redwine (hamstring) and backup defensive end Chris Smith (personal) will be active after being listed as questionable.

Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald (back) will be active after being listed as questionable. He is the two-time reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

The following Rams will be inactive: starting right guard Austin Blythe (ankle), starting tight end Tyler Higbee (chest), backup wide receiver Nsimba Webster, backup cornerback David Long Jr., backup outside linebacker Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, backup offensive tackle Bobby Evans and backup defensive tackle Greg Gaines.

Jamil Demby will start at right guard instead of Blythe. Gerald Everett will start at tight end in place of Higbee.

Nate Ulrich can be reached at nulrich@thebeaconjournal.com. Read his Browns coverage at www.ohio.com/browns. Follow him on Twitter at www.twitter.com/ByNateUlrich and on Facebook www.facebook.com/abj.sports.