Kenmore-Garfield is enjoying success in football in 2019 that the school did not have during the past two seasons since the merger of Kenmore and Garfield in 2017.

The Golden Rams have a 3-1 record heading into a Week 5 game on Friday at Ellet (2-2) in what is expected to be the first game on the new synthetic turf field.

K-G opened its season with a 20-0 loss to Coventry, and has rebounded with wins over Beaver Local (19-8), Springfield (12-7) and Toledo Scott (56-24).

“We are playing some good ball right now,” K-G coach Kemp Boyd said. “It is really all about our coaches and our kids. They have all bought in. … What came out of nowhere, honestly, is how physical we are playing.”

Boyd also said the players are “having fun and enjoying themselves,” especially after rushing for eight touchdowns in Week 4.

Dwayne Grandison rushed for two touchdowns and 143 yards on 10 carries against Toledo Scott. Deror Wilson, Jayvon Fisher, Jimmy Spaulding, Da’Meire Kidd, Keshawn Jordan and Chale Johnson also rushed for a touchdown.

Boyd said Lamont Evans, Marshall Thomas, Arif Majid, Antonio Sandel, Antwaine Williams, Sedrick Duncan, Rhynell Folds, Johnson and Jordan are leading K-G’s defense.

Evans, Grandison, Thomas, Bryce Owens and Austin Drouhard are captains.

The last winning Garfield team was the 7-3 squad in 2015. The last winning Kenmore team was the 6-4 squad in 2011.

Ellet beat North 53-7 on Saturday at Buchtel with seven rushing touchdowns.

Aden Vargo ran for two touchdowns for the Orangemen, and David Haverstick, Blake Miletti, Jake Fisher, Seth Wilcox and Jordan Williams each rushed for a touchdown. Richard Evans returned a blocked punt for a touchdown that Haverstick swatted down.

Buchtel is 2-2

Buchtel evened its record with a 45-0 win over Firestone at Kenmore-Garfield on Saturday.

The Griffins (2-2) rushed for 302 yards on 33 carries.

Marquell Cook had 14 carries for 167 yards and two touchdowns. Devin Bracy completed 5-of-7 passes for 110 yards and two touchdown passes, and Martavien Johnson had two receptions for 62 yards and two touchdowns.

Jumacius Portis and Nino Jennings also ran for a touchdown, and Devin West made a 22-yard field goal and was 6-for-6 on his extra point kicks.

Buchtel hosts North this Saturday.

Win No. 1 for East

East earned its first win of the season Friday with a 19-17 victory over host Dover (3-1).

George Rozier ran 15 yards for the game-winning touchdown with 15 seconds left in the fourth quarter. Rozier also threw a 55-yard touchdown pass to Travon Walker and a 27-yard touchdown pass to Corey Collins on a 4th-down-and-13.

Rozier completed 5-of-10 passes for 105 yards and ran for 120 yards on 14 carries. Romeo Felton rushed for 130 yards on 20 carries and the Dragons finished with 302 yards on 46 carries.

Shawn Gates had an interception, Bangally Kamara had nine tackles with with two sacks and Marlon Lee had nine tackles for East (1-3) which will visiting Copley (1-3) on Friday.

