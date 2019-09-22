FOOTBALL
Schedule
WEEK FIVE
Friday's Games
Alliance (1-3) at Canfield (2-2)
Archbishop Hoban (3-1) vs. St. Vincent-St. Mary (3-1), at InfoCision Stadium
Aurora (3-1, 0-1) at Tallmadge (2-2, 0-1)
Brecksville (2-2, 1-0) at Hudson (2-2, 1-0)
Byesville Meadowbrook (1-3) at Mogadore (3-1)
Canton McKinley (4-0, 1-0) at North Canton Hoover (3-1, 1-0)
Chippewa (1-3, 1-0) at Dalton (3-1, 1-0)
CVCA (3-1, 1-0) at Fairless (2-2, 0-1)
East (1-3) at Copley (1-3)
Field (1-3, 0-1) at Cloverleaf (1-3, 0-1)
Firestone (0-4) at Massillon (4-0)
GlenOak (1-3, 0-1) at Green (1-3, 0-1)
Highland (0-4, 0-1) at Kent Roosevelt (2-2, 1-0)
Jackson (3-1, 1-0) at Lake (3-1, 0-1)
Kenmore-Garfield (3-1, 0-0) at Ellet (2-2, 1-0)
Lexington (1-3, 0-1) at Wooster (1-3, 1-0)
Medina (3-1, 0-1) at Mentor (4-0, 1-0)
North Royalton (2-2, 1-0) at Stow (3-1, 0-1)
Orrville (4-0, 1-0) at Northwest (4-0, 1-0)
Perry (3-1, 0-1) at Louisville (3-1, 1-0)
Revere (3-1, 1-0) at Barberton (3-1, 1-0)
Rootstown (4-0, 1-0) at St. Thomas Aquinas (3-1, 0-1)
Springfield (0-4, 0-1) at Coventry (4-0, 1-0)
Streetsboro (4-0, 1-0) at Ravenna (4-0, 1-0)
Strongsville (4-0, 1-0) at Brunswick (3-1, 0-1)
Tuslaw (2-2, 0-1) at Manchester (3-1, 1-0)
Twinsburg (1-3, 0-1) at Cuyahoga Falls (2-2, 0-1)
Wadsworth (2-2, 0-1) at Nordonia (2-2, 1-0)
Walsh Jesuit (0-4) at Cleveland Heights (3-1)
Woodridge (2-2, 1-0) at Norton (1-3, 0-1)
---
Saturday's Games
North (0-4, 0-1) at Buchtel (2-2, 1-0), noon
WRA (3-1) at Wheeling Central Catholic 3-1), 1 p.m.