CLEVELAND — In 2018, Baker Mayfield was the fearless gunslinger Believeland hoped Derek Anderson would be, the accurate arm that characterized Tim Couch before a leaky offensive line took its toll.

The No. 1 overall pick, Mayfield started 13 games and threw an NFL rookie record 27 touchdown passes, 19 as the Browns went 5-3 to finish the season. His performance went a long way in erasing memories of the infamous list of 29 Browns starting quarterbacks since 1999.

After the stunning March trade for star receiver Odell Beckham Jr., glory days were expected, not growing pains.

But the latter continued on Sunday, even as the Browns started to correct a multitude of offensive problems in a 20-13 loss to the Los Angeles Rams at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Before kickoff, players felt the best remedy is time, which the Browns do not have. Their first appearance on “Sunday Night Football” since 2008 began a daunting stretch that includes trips to Baltimore and San Francisco, a home game against the Seattle Seahawks, then a visit to New England.

After two possessions that were as lethargic as the previous 25 this season — the season-opening drive excluded — the Browns finally came alive.

They rediscovered the unpredictability that characterized then-offensive coordinator and now coach Freddie Kitchens’ play calling in the final eight games last season. Mayfield shirked his Week 2 skittishness and unearthed his moxie. They relied more heavily on running back Nick Chubb.

It was no offensive explosion, considering the problems the Rams defense presented. But with so many doubts stirred in a 23-3 Monday night victory over the New York Jets, the Browns started to discover their identity and get a handle on what their players do best.

During a 70-yard drive that consumed 7:25 and led to a 23-yard Austin Seibert field goal, Mayfield got the ball off quicker and spread it around. The Browns picked up the pace, even wasting no time coming out of the first quarter break. Of the 13 plays on that possession, 11 were in the shotgun. They did everything right but score a touchdown.

On their next touchdown drive, capped by a 2-yard TD pass to tight end Demetrius Harris, the Browns marched 75 yards in 11 plays and consumed 6:03, surviving an illegal shift penalty on Beckham that nullified a Chubb TD run. It included a 30-yard pass to Chubb and Chubb runs of 12 and 9 yards over right tackle.

But that improvement was followed by Kitchens’ most confounding decision of the season. Down 17-13 with about 10 minutes to play and facing fourth-and-9 at the Rams 40, the call was a Chubb draw that netted just 2 yards.

At that moment, Kitchens' play-calling looked as erratic as his players’ performance this season. It opened the door for second-guessing, especially since Kitchens has never been a coach at any level.

With the hiring of offensive coordinator Todd Monken, the Browns changed their offensive scheme this year to more of an “Air Raid” attack. But injuries prevented Beckham and receiver Jarvis Landry from playing in the preseason to get it down.

“Not everybody got to play in the preseason. It takes time,” left guard Joel Bitonio said Wednesday. “When you install a new offense — it’s not totally new, there’s a lot of new concepts — sometimes it takes four to six weeks to really understand your players and where you’re going. Obviously, we don’t have enough time because we’ve got to win games now. But it takes time to be as good as you want to be on offense.”

Beckham also mentioned the time factor.

“I think everything’s just going to come with time. You added new pieces and are still trying to figure everything out with this team,” Beckham said Wednesday.

Going into the Rams game, questions about the offense had multiplied like midges. Why weren’t the Browns relying more on Chubb to take the pressure off Mayfield? Why wasn’t Mayfield throwing to the open man instead of waiting for Beckham? Why not simplify the offense until the Oct. 20 bye week?

Some of those were answered Sunday.

It took two more series that left fans asking, “What are they doing?” before the Browns offense rediscovered the efficiency of the season-opening 73-yard, eight-play touchdown drive against the Tennessee Titans. Evidently all involved realized time was wasting.

But then, with the draw play to Chubb, another window of uncertainty opened.

