CLEVELAND — Defensive end Myles Garrett strip-sacked quarterback Jared Goff, linebacker Joe Schobert recovered the fumble in the waning moments of the first half and the Browns turned the takeaway into three points and a 6-3 halftime lead against the Los Angeles Rams on "Sunday Night Football" at FirstEnergy Stadium.

With the Rams facing third-and-11 at their 35-yard line, Garrett hit Goff's right arm to knock the ball out as he tried to throw. Then Schobert returned the fumble 21 yards before running back Todd Gurley tackled him at the Rams' 17 with 18 seconds left in the first half.

After quarterback Baker Mayfield threw three incomplete passes, the Browns settled for rookie Austin Seibert's 35-yard field goal, which he made with time expired in the second quarter.

During the game's fourth series, the Rams drew first blood when Greg Zuerlein made a 53-yard field goal at the end of an 11-play, 51-yard drive, putting the Browns in a 3-0 hole with 4:06 left in the first quarter. On third-and-5 at the Browns 34, unblocked defensive end Olivier Vernon pressured Goff, who threw a short pass to Cooper Kupp, whereupon cornerback Terrance Mitchell tackled the receiver for a 1-yard loss.

The Browns countered with a 13-play, 70-yard drive, capped by Seibert's 23-yard field goal, which tied the score 3-3 with 11:41 left in the second quarter. On third-and-goal at the 5, Mayfield stepped away from a near-sack by defensive lineman Michael Brockers, then was flushed to his right by outside linebacker Dante Fowler before he fired incomplete toward receiver Odell Beckham Jr. in the end zone.

The Rams squandered a chance to go ahead 6-3 when Zuerlein missed a 48-yard field goal wide right with 4:08 remaining in the second quarter. A 2017 Pro Bowl and first-team All Pro selection, Zuerlein entered Sunday 5-of-6 on field goals this season.

