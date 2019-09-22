WOMEN'S GOLF

Shah leads Zips

Ivana Shah fired a final round, 1-over-par 73 to finish 17th at the Nittany Lion Invitational while leading Akron to an eighth-place team finish on Sunday afternoon. Shah carded consecutive 1-over-par rounds mixed with an opening-round 78 for a 224 (+8) tournament total. Akron finished with 923 strokes (+59).

Jacinta Pikunas and Jennifer David (Hudson) finished the 54-hole event tied for 32nd overall, each shooting 231 totals at 15 over par.

Pennsylvania won the team title by 8 strokes with an 868 (+4) tournament total. Host Penn State finished as runner-up with an 876 (+12).

Williams leads Malone

Junior Christina Williams (Highland) earned medalist honors with a Malone-record round of 68 at the Cumberland Trail Classic in Pataskala, Ohio. Williams shot a 1-under-par 71 on Saturday and then was 4 under in Sunday's final round.

Malone placed fifth as a team, 13 strokes better than Walsh. Tiffin claimed the team title by 2 strokes over Ferris State.

FIELD HOCKEY

Michigan beats Flashes

The Kent State field hockey team fell 4-0 to No. 9 Michigan at Ocker Field on Sunday afternoon. The Wolverines (5-2) led in shots (23-3), shots on goal (15-2), and penalty corners (7-1). Kent State's senior goalkeeper Mary Crumlish made her first start of the season and registered 10 saves.

WOMEN'S SOCCER

Kent State tops YSU

Kent State's (2-4-1) offense recorded a season high in goals and won its final nonconference game of the year, 4-2 over Youngstown State (2-7-1) at Farmers National Bank Field at the Covelli Sports Complex on Sunday afternoon. Junior Cameron Shedenhelm sparked the Golden Flashes' offense with the second two-goal performance of her career.

Goalkeeper Faith O'Neill made three saves for the Flashes (2-4-1) while facing five shots.

MEN'S GOLF

Mount Union Fall Invitational

The host Purple Raiders won their Fall Invitational on Sunday at Tannenhauf Golf Club, 14 strokes ahead of both Baldwin Wallace and Wooster. Matt Eddins (Louisville) had a two-day total of 140 (-4) to earn medalist honors. Eric Summers (Dalton) shot a career-low 148 to finish fourth for Mount.