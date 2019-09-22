Former Cleveland Browns linebacker Clay Matthews was inducted into the team's Ring of Honor during halftime of the team's game against the Los Angeles Rams. Toward the end of the ceremony, Matthews' son, Clay Matthews III, came out of the Rams locker room for a hug.

Matthews' name is located above the tunnel where the Browns come out. He's between No. 80 Len Ford and Not. 60 Bill Willis.

Here's the ceremony:

Clay Matthews Ring of Honor induction:https://t.co/ctVH8LckOu

— Cleveland Browns (@Browns)September 23, 2019

Read more about Matthews from the Beacon Journal's Marla Ridenour here.