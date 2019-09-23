CLEVELAND — Freddie Kitchens earned the job as Browns coach for his play-calling in the final eight games last season. Now only three weeks in, the heat on him from fans is building because he can’t replicate it.

Following a 20-13 loss to the defending NFC champion Los Angeles Rams Sunday night in FirstEnergy Stadium, Kitchens’ decisions during two crucial points of the game were questioned and Kitchens vehemently accepted responsibility.

“If you are looking to blame somebody, blame me,” he said. “Do not blame any of our players. Do not blame any of our other coaches. Just blame me because I can take it. Just blame me.

“Go write your article and say that I messed the game up. Go write your article and say that it is my fault that things are not looking like it did last year because it is.”

The one play that stood out came with the Browns trailing by four points and facing fourth-and-9 from the LA 40 with 9:19 remaining. Kitchens called a draw to running back Nick Chubb that netted 2 yards.

“Bad call,” Kitchens said.

Asked about the thought process, Kitchens said, “It just did not work. It was a bad call.”

As for electing to go for it with so much time left, Kitchens said, “We were trying to win the game. We were on their side of the field. Bad call.”

Chubb wouldn’t allow Kitchens to fall on that sword, or any sword.

“That was on me. I got tackled by one person and I need to find a way to be better and break the tackle, get around him, over him, or something,” Chubb said. “I am taking that one upon myself.

"Whatever he calls, we have to execute and perfect. We’ve got to get better as a whole."

After the Rams kicked a field goal to push the lead to seven, an interception by Browns safety Juston Burris set them up at their own 43 with 2:46 to go. The Browns drove to first-and-goal from the 4 with 43 seconds remaining, and what transpired launched more second-guessing.

Three Baker Mayfield passes fell incomplete and his fourth-down toss to Damion Ratley was intercepted by safety John Johnson III.

“I should have run it once,” Kitchens said of the play calls from the 4. “That's why I am kicking myself in the a-- for it right now. I should have called more of a direct run. That is all I’ll say.”

With the offense performing erratically during the Browns 1-2 start, players had Kitchens’ back.

“He can’t take all the heat for it. He calls the plays, we run the plays, so we’ve got to execute it, he’s got to call it,” star receiver Odell Beckham Jr. said. “I could have done more in this game to help. I’m going to go home and I’ll be up late thinking about it and seeing how we could have found ways to win.”

Mayfield said opponents are playing the Browns differently since Beckham was acquired in a March trade. Beckham said he was constantly double-teamed. That attention became critical when the Browns reached the Rams’ 4.

“He is trying to find the holes in the defense like every play caller does. Teams are going to play us differently now because of who we have,” Mayfield said of Kitchens. “I keep saying it, we just have to do our job. We have to execute the plays that he has called, and I have to go through my reads, get the ball out and take care of our offensive line and just execute.”

Kitchens said comparisons to the second half of last season are flawed. The Browns finished 5-3 after Kitchens was elevated from running backs coach to offensive coordinator after the firing of coach Hue Jackson and offensive coordinator Todd Haley.

“I would not say anything is missing,” Kitchens said. “It takes time to develop offensively. We kind of hit the ground running last year because we had been through eight games already so we knew what we were doing.”

Kitchens, 44, has never been a coach at any level, spending 13 years as an NFL assistant and seven more in the college ranks before he got his chance.

He acknowledged that he learns something every day. But Kitchens didn’t have to dig deep to learn what he must work on before the Browns visit Baltimore on Sunday.

“We were one for four in the red zone, which is not acceptable. That would have won the game for us right there,” Kitchens said as the Browns scored one touchdown and two field goals when they reached the Rams’ 20. “There are several things offensively we can do better. The first thing we can do better is I can start calling better plays. I can start doing a better job in the course of the week of putting our guys in better situations, so that will happen.

“Have I learned a lot of stuff? Yeah, but the main thing I've learned is to do what the hell we are supposed to do, put these guys in better situations and call a better game on Sunday.”

