BEREA — Former New York Jets and Buffalo Bills coach Rex Ryan took aim at Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield Monday, calling the 2018 first-round pick “overrated as hell.”

Ryan let loose on Mayfield during ESPN’s “Get Up” in the wake of the Browns’ 20-13 home loss to the defending NFC champion Los Angeles Rams on “Sunday Night Football.”

“I don’t get it. I’d love to be an offensive coordinator here. I have Odell Beckham, Jarvis Landry, Nick Chubb and there’s Baker Mayfield. Yeah, I know he’s overrated as hell….” said Ryan, an NFL coach for eight seasons, six with the Jets. “I bought into the dang hype. I’m like, ‘Oh, yeah!’ But not to the point where everyone’s saying he’s going to be the league MVP….”

Ryan gave multiple reasons for his criticism of Mayfield, who set an NFL rookie record with 27 touchdown passes in 13 starts. This season his 70.3 rating bests only four starters in the league and his 56.9 completion percentage is sixth-worst.

“What’s he doing right? Here’s a guy right now that’s a one-read guy, and then he’s going to improvise,” Ryan said of Mayfield. “He’s got to realize that you are one of the slowest guys on that field when you take off with it. The ball’s not coming out in rhythm. He’s staring down guys, and you’re not that accurate down the field.”

Browns coach Freddie Kitchens didn’t offer much praise of Mayfield when asked Monday how Mayfield improved over the first two games.

“I thought he found the guys over the middle of the field a little better,” Kitchens said. “So much of playing quarterback has to do with the people around you, so I think everybody has to take ownership and do their job more consistently so we can be more consistent on offense. In spurts yesterday we moved the ball. I just do not think we did it consistent enough for anybody’s liking. I think everybody has bought into the fact of that is what we need to do and that is what we will continue to try to do.”

When the issue of Mayfield leaving the pocket too early came up, Kitchens said, “I think I need to do a better job of making him more comfortable in the pocket.”

Ryan also criticized the Browns offensive tackles, with Greg Robinson in his usual spot on the left side against the Rams and guard Justin McCray filling in for the injured Chris Hubbard on the right side.

“You have no tackles,” Ryan said on “Get Up.” “Are we going to make an adjustment or are you continually going to let them get beat all day one-on-one?”

