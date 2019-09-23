The Cavaliers moved radio play-by-play man John Michael to television broadcasts on FOX Sports Ohio and hired Tim Alcorn, who has spent the past 27 years at AM 930-WEOL in Lorain/Elyria, to take Michael’s spot.

The moves come after the passing of Fred McLeod, who died suddenly on Sept. 9 as he was about to start his 15th season with the Cavs.

Michael has spent the past eight seasons on the Cavs’ radio network after working with the Columbus Blue Jackets of the National Hockey League.

Alcorn, a Kent State graduate who has worked in Northeast Ohio since 1985, served as sports director and station manager at WEOL, where he started in 1992. He began his radio career at WOBL in Oberlin. Alcorn has hosted “Countdown at The Q” and “From the Dugout,” live on-site pregame shows before home Cavaliers and Indians games.

Alcorn has called play-by-play for area high school football, basketball, baseball and softball and filled in on Cleveland Gladiators games, along with pregame, halftime and postgame studio host for the Cavs’ radio network.

A graduate of Midview High School, Alcorn is a three-time winner of the Ohio Associated Press “Best Sports Broadcaster” award.

“I am incredibly honored to have been selected by the Cavaliers as the next radio play-by-play announcer,” Alcorn said in a statement. “The position is truly a ‘dream job.’ It’s both exciting and humbling to be chosen.

“I’m also aware the opportunity would not have occurred if not for the untimely passing of Fred McLeod and I will strive to uphold the high standards that Fred, John Michael, Joe Tait and others established as Cavs announcers. I’m eager to get started as the Cavs embark on their 50th season.”

