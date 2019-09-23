Lake is off to a 4-0 start in the 2019 football season behind a power rushing attack under coach Dan DeGeorge.

The Blue Streaks will host Jackson on Friday after flexing their muscles in victories over Ashland (34-7), Lyndhurst Brush (28-0), Copley (43-9) and Louisville (37-27).

Lake’s Dreden Owens ran the ball 24 times for 299 yards and three touchdowns against Louisville, and Vincent Garro had 12 carries for 134 yards and two touchdowns.

Owens’ final touchdown — and final carry — against Louisville was a 57-yard run in the third quarter that was featured on MaxPreps.com. Owens broke eight tackles en route to the end zone with a dive across the goal line. Owens injured a shoulder on the play, but told the Canton Repository that he is “fine” and intends to “be back next week.”

Jackson (3-1) enters Week 5 with wins over East (29-12), Boardman (49-14) and Perry (27-14), and a 26-10 loss to undefeated Mayfield.

Jackson’s Ethan Adkins rushed for 203 yards on 23 carries and scored two touchdowns that covered 74 and 62 yards against Perry. Polar Bears quarterback Hunter Geissinger completed 10-of-13 passes for 188 yards and two touchdowns (one to Johnny Kulich and one to Jake Ryan).

Hudson vs. Brecksville

Hudson is hosting Brecksville in an intriguing football matchup of 2-2 teams on Friday.

Hudson won 37-35 over visiting Wadsworth (2-2) in Week 4 with Caleb Junko making a 46-yard field goal as time expired in the fourth quarter.

Explorers quarterback Jacob Paltani completed 17-of-26 passes for 246 yards and one touchdown, and rushed 29 times for 146 yards and three touchdowns. Luke McLaughlin caught six passes for 114 yards and a touchdown and Alex Oppelt had four catches for 103 yards.

Host Brecksville handed Stow its first loss, 42-35 in overtime, in Week 4. Bees quarterback Joe Labas passed for 265 yards and a touchdown, and ran for two touchdowns. Garrett Kubitz rushed for 148 yards and two touchdowns on 31 carries, and Ethan Hatcher ran for a touchdown.

Massillon record

Senior quarterback Aidan Longwell became the Massillon career leader in touchdown passes on Friday in a 42-21 victory over visiting Penn-Trafford (4-1).

Longwell completed 14-of-15 passes for 225 yards and four touchdowns for the Tigers (4-0), giving him 65 touchdown passes for his career. He surpassed the 63 touchdown passes thrown by Justin Zwick in 2000-2001.

Jayden Ballard caught two of Longwell’s touchdown strikes Friday, and Andrew Wilson-Lamp and Anthony Pedro both caught a touchdown pass. Zion Phifer and Terrance Keyes Jr. each ran for a touchdown for Massillon, which hosts Firestone on Friday.

Emerging scorers

Seniors Jillian Neal and Amanda Pittman have emerged as reliable scoring threats in girls soccer for Copley (8-3-0) with senior Maia Ransom sidelined with an injury that is expected to heal before the postseason tournament.

Neal has scored seven goals since Sept. 11 to guide Copley to a four-match win streak with victories over Barberton (6-0), Stow (4-0), Revere (2-1) and CVCA (3-0).

Neal and senior Amanda Pittman both scored two goals against Barberton, and freshmen Allie Arnold and Zara Worford also scored goals.

Pittman scored two goals again against Stow, and Neal and senior Emily Dente contributed one each. The win over Revere featured a goal by senior Hannah Parker and a goal by Neal, and then Neal scored three goals against CVCA.

