SOCCER
GIRLS
Scoring Summaries
BRUNSWICK 2, GREEN 1
Halftime: 0-0. Goals: Wickes (B), Mackey (B), Nelson (G). Assists: Wickes (B), Garee (G). Shots on goal: Bru., 9-4. Corner kicks: Bru., 5-3. Saves: Jakuszewski (G) 7; Grabowski (B) 3. JV Score: Brunswick, 1-0.
Records: Green 9-1-1; Brunswick 10-0-1.
LAKE 1, DOVER 1
Halftime: Lake, 1-0. Goals: White (L), Smith (D). Shots on goal: Lake, 9-8. Saves: Thomas (D) 8; Slider (L) 7.
Records: Dover 6-4-2; Lake 5-4-2.
MARLINGTON 3, ST. VINCENT-ST. MARY 2
Halftime: St. Vincent-St. Mary, 2-1. Goals: Swisher (M) 2, Luebbering (STVM) 2, Lutz (M). Assists: Ryan (M), Swisher (M). Shots on goal: Mar., 9-6. Corner kicks: Mar., 5-3. Saves: May (STVM) 6; Jackson (M) 4.
Records: St. Vincent-St. Mary 5-3-1.
NORTH CANTON HOOVER 1, LOUISVILLE 0
Halftime: North Canton Hoover, 1-0. Goals: Burick (NCH). Assists: Marinelli (NCH). Saves: Merda (NCH) 6.
STOW 2, REVERE 1
Halftime: 1-1. Goals: Kalpac (S), Lenc (S), Downing (R). Assists: Klingensmith (S). Shots on goal: Stow, 7-5. Corner kicks: Stow, 4-1. Saves: Papouras (R) 5; Galioto (S) 4. JV Score: Stow, 4-0.
Records: Revere 5-3-1; Stow 8-3, 3-0.
WADSWORTH 2, HIGHLAND 1
Halftime: Wadsworth, 1-0. Goals: Zakikian (W), Vukovic (W), Oberhaus (H). Assists: Shaffer (W). Shots on goal: Wad., 6-5. Corner kicks: Hig., 5-2. Saves: Scavuzzo (H) 4; Rhoades (W) 4. JV Score: Highland 3-1.
Records: Highland 3-6; Wadsworth 1-7.
Schedule
Tuesday's Games
(All games 7 p.m., unless noted)
Cloverleaf at Coventry
Field at Norton
Hathaway Brown at Walsh Jesuit
Streetsboro at Springfield, 6 p.m.
Woodridge at Ravenna, 6 p.m.
BOYS
Schedule
Tuesday's Games
(All games 7 p.m., unless noted)
Coventry at Cloverleaf
GlenOak at Canton McKinley
Kenmore-Garfield at Firestone, 4:30 p.m.
Nordonia at Brecksville
North at St. Vincent-St. Mary, 6 p.m.
Norton at Field
Perry at Lake
Ravenna at Woodridge
Rittman at Northwestern
Twinsburg at Stow
Wadsworth at North Royalton, 7:15 p.m.
Walsh Jesuit at Archbishop Hoban
TENNIS
BEACHWOOD 3, ST. VINCENT-ST. MARY 2
Singles: McKnight (STVM) d. Zhang 7-5, 6-1; Owens (B) d. Tomaszewski 6-2, 7-6; Fan (B) d. Epps 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles: Ramadan-Machtay (B) d. Chmura-O'Connor 6-2, 6-2; Dietrich-Pier (STVM) d. Yan-Yen 6-4, 6-1.
Records: Beachwood 12-5; St. Vincent-St. Mary 12-5.
GREEN 3, NORTON 2
Singles: S. Clark (N) d. Pryor 2-6, 6-3, 6-0; Tomic (N) d. Dando 7-5, 6-4; Westmyer (G) d. Wongkaew 1-6, 6-4, 6-3.
Doubles: Atkinson-Kestner (G) d. E. Clark-Casey 6-0, 6-0; Uhl-Peel (G) d. Cowx-Perry 7-6, 6-2.
HUDSON 4, AURORA 1
Singles: Nijhuis (H) d. Horvat 6-1, 6-1; Fan (H) d. Malinowski 6-1, 6-1; O'Callaghan (A) d. Hall 6-3, 2-6, 1-0 (5).
Doubles: Tuttle-Uijtewaal (H) d. French-Bizjak 6-3, 6-1; Grainger-Schurman (H) d. Abbass-McGhee 7-5, 6-1.
Records: Hudson 11-6.
JACKSON 4, CANFIELD 1
Singles: Kan (C) d. Henson 6-3, 6-3; S. Reese (J) d. Ross 6-3, 6-2; P. Reese (J) d. Francisco 6-0, 6-2.
Doubles: Altman-Cardi (J) d. Lazazzera-Swanson-Todd 6-2, 6-4; A. Williams-R. Williams (J) d. LaComb-Paluska 6-1, 6-0.
Records: Jackson 16-5.
KENT ROOSEVELT 5, MANCHESTER 0
Singles: Coffee (KR) d. Wike 6-3, 6-0; King (KR) d. Shrake 5-7, 8-6, 10-7; Lund-Golestein (KR) d. Burris 6-4, 4-6, 6-1.
Doubles: Courtney-M'Baye (KR) d. Carpenter-Isakov 6-0, 6-0; Velasco-Kowlaski (KR) d. Holloway-Harbour 6-0, 6-4.
WADSWORTH 4, CLOVERLEAF 1
Singles: Donnelly (C) d. Cornacchione 6-1, 7-5; Urban (W) d. Gold 6-1, 6-2; Butcher (W) d. Matheny 7-5, 6-1.
Doubles: Bardar-Spaugy (W) d. Simmons-Barczyk 6-0, 7-5; Guckeyson-Mills (W) d. Sivapatham-Wells 6-1, 1-6, 6-3.
WALSH JESUIT 3, SHAKER HEIGHTS 2
Singles: Kealy (WJ) d. Lowery 6-0, 6-2; Waltz (WJ) d. Hsich 5-7, 6-2, 7-5; McHale (WJ) d. Yasinsky 6-3, 6-4.
Doubles: N. Glinzler-Bocks (SH) d. Carmichael-Masteller 6-3, 3-6, 6-2; I. Glinzler-Cronon (SH) d. Coyle-Swanson 6-3, 6-0.
Records: Walsh Jesuit 10-7; Shaker Heights 10-6.
GOLF
BOYS
CLOVERLEAF 165, BARBERTON 194
(At Rawiga Golf & Swim Club, Seville. Par: 36)
Barberton: Morgan 40, Miller 49, Schmitt 52, Boyle 53.
Cloverleaf: Hilwig 38, L. Schreck 39, D. Schreck 44, Andel 44.
Records: Cloverleaf 16-1.
ST. VINCENT-ST. MARY 181, LAKE CENTER CHRISTIAN 190
(At Sable Creek Golf Course, Hartville)
STVM: Hayek 43, O'Connor 44, Reese 46, Nonno 48.
LCC: Capeta 45, Starcher 47, Byler 48, Fulk 50.
Records: St. Vincent-St. Mary 4-6.
TALLMADGE 184, STREETSBORO 188
(At Brookledge Golf Course, Cuyahoga Falls. Par: 35)
Streetsboro: Timmons 43, Yuzwa 47, Paul 48, Yusko 50.
Tallmadge: Hudak 37, Kester 48, Frisbee 49, Boyd 50.
Records: Streetsboro 3-14.
GIRLS
SPRINGFIELD 175, ARCHBISHOP HOBAN 178
(At Raymond C. Firestone Golf Course, Akron. Par: 35)
Hoban: Harding 40, Huth 44, Wentz 46, Reeves 48.
Springfield: Atkinson 42, Devaney 43, Allen 44, Miller 46.
Records: Springfield 11-3.
VOLLEYBALL
BUCHTEL 25-25, OUR LADY OF THE ELMS 22-14
Kills: Chetham (B) 7. Digs: Oliver (B) 6. Blocks: Wilkins (B) 2. Assists: Williams (B) 18. Service Points: Williams (B) 13.
Records: Buchtel 12-3.
COPLEY 25-25-25, ST. VINCENT-ST. MARY 22-13-19
Kills: Hohman (C) 10; Kane (STVM) 7. Digs: Farkas (C) 12; Tavolier (STVM) 20. Blocks: Keathley (C) 3; Watson (STVM) 3. Assists: Keathley (C) 24; Lanham (STVM) 11. Service Points: Hohman (C) 17; Manna (STVM) 5. JV Score: Copley, 21-25, 25-22, 25-16.
Records: Copley 9-7; St. Vincent-St. Mary 8-9.
CVCA 25-25-22-25, LAKE CENTER CHRISTIAN 12-10-25-19
Kills: Nickols (CVCA) 17. Digs: Nickols (CVCA) 17. Blocks: Gibbons (CVCA) 7. Assists: Wodrich (CVCA) 22. Service Points: Gibbons (CVCA) 12.
Records: CVCA 10-6.
LOUISVILLE 25-25-25, MANCHESTER 23-15-20
Kills: Cole (L) 27. Digs: Bast (L) 15. Assists: Clark (L) 28. Service Points: Baskerville (L) 16 points, 3 aces. JV Score: Manchester, 2-1.
Records: Louisville 10-5.
FOOTBALL
Schedule
WEEK FIVE
Friday's Games
(All games 7 p.m., unless noted)
Alliance (2-2) at Canfield (2-2)
Archbishop Hoban (3-1) vs. St. Vincent-St. Mary (3-1), at InfoCision Stadium
Aurora (3-1, 0-1) at Tallmadge (2-2, 0-1)
Brecksville (2-2, 1-0) at Hudson (2-2, 1-0)
Byesville Meadowbrook (1-3) at Mogadore (3-1)
Canton McKinley (4-0, 1-0) at North Canton Hoover (3-1, 1-0)
Chippewa (1-3, 1-0) at Dalton (3-1, 1-0)
CVCA (3-1, 1-0) at Fairless (2-2, 0-1)
East (1-3) at Copley (1-3)
Field (1-3, 0-1) at Cloverleaf (1-3, 0-1)
Firestone (0-4) at Massillon (4-0)
GlenOak (1-3, 0-1) at Green (1-3, 0-1)
Highland (0-4, 0-1) at Kent Roosevelt (2-2, 1-0)
Jackson (3-1, 1-0) at Lake (3-1, 0-1)
Kenmore-Garfield (3-1, 0-0) at Ellet (2-2, 1-0)
Lexington (1-3, 0-1) at Wooster (1-3, 1-0)
Medina (3-1, 0-1) at Mentor (4-0, 1-0)
North Royalton (2-2, 1-0) at Stow (3-1, 0-1)
Orrville (4-0, 1-0) at Northwest (4-0, 1-0)
Perry (3-1, 0-1) at Louisville (3-1, 1-0)
Revere (3-1, 1-0) at Barberton (3-1, 1-0)
Rootstown (4-0, 1-0) at St. Thomas Aquinas (3-1, 0-1)
Springfield (0-4, 0-1) at Coventry (4-0, 1-0)
Streetsboro (4-0, 1-0) at Ravenna (4-0, 1-0)
Strongsville (4-0, 1-0) at Brunswick (3-1, 0-1)
Tuslaw (2-2, 0-1) at Manchester (3-1, 1-0)
Twinsburg (1-3, 0-1) at Cuyahoga Falls (2-2, 0-1)
Wadsworth (2-2, 0-1) at Nordonia (2-2, 1-0)
Walsh Jesuit (0-4) at Cleveland Heights (3-1)
Woodridge (2-2, 1-0) at Norton (1-3, 0-1)
Saturday's Games
North (0-4, 0-1) at Buchtel (2-2, 1-0), noon
WRA (3-1) at Wheeling Central Catholic (3-1), 1 p.m.