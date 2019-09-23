SOCCER

GIRLS

Scoring Summaries

BRUNSWICK 2, GREEN 1



Halftime: 0-0. Goals: Wickes (B), Mackey (B), Nelson (G). Assists: Wickes (B), Garee (G). Shots on goal: Bru., 9-4. Corner kicks: Bru., 5-3. Saves: Jakuszewski (G) 7; Grabowski (B) 3. JV Score: Brunswick, 1-0.

Records: Green 9-1-1; Brunswick 10-0-1.

LAKE 1, DOVER 1



Halftime: Lake, 1-0. Goals: White (L), Smith (D). Shots on goal: Lake, 9-8. Saves: Thomas (D) 8; Slider (L) 7.

Records: Dover 6-4-2; Lake 5-4-2.

MARLINGTON 3, ST. VINCENT-ST. MARY 2



Halftime: St. Vincent-St. Mary, 2-1. Goals: Swisher (M) 2, Luebbering (STVM) 2, Lutz (M). Assists: Ryan (M), Swisher (M). Shots on goal: Mar., 9-6. Corner kicks: Mar., 5-3. Saves: May (STVM) 6; Jackson (M) 4.

Records: St. Vincent-St. Mary 5-3-1.

NORTH CANTON HOOVER 1, LOUISVILLE 0



Halftime: North Canton Hoover, 1-0. Goals: Burick (NCH). Assists: Marinelli (NCH). Saves: Merda (NCH) 6.

STOW 2, REVERE 1



Halftime: 1-1. Goals: Kalpac (S), Lenc (S), Downing (R). Assists: Klingensmith (S). Shots on goal: Stow, 7-5. Corner kicks: Stow, 4-1. Saves: Papouras (R) 5; Galioto (S) 4. JV Score: Stow, 4-0.

Records: Revere 5-3-1; Stow 8-3, 3-0.

WADSWORTH 2, HIGHLAND 1



Halftime: Wadsworth, 1-0. Goals: Zakikian (W), Vukovic (W), Oberhaus (H). Assists: Shaffer (W). Shots on goal: Wad., 6-5. Corner kicks: Hig., 5-2. Saves: Scavuzzo (H) 4; Rhoades (W) 4. JV Score: Highland 3-1.

Records: Highland 3-6; Wadsworth 1-7.

Schedule

Tuesday's Games

(All games 7 p.m., unless noted)

Cloverleaf at Coventry

Field at Norton

Hathaway Brown at Walsh Jesuit

Streetsboro at Springfield, 6 p.m.

Woodridge at Ravenna, 6 p.m.

BOYS

Schedule

Tuesday's Games

(All games 7 p.m., unless noted)

Coventry at Cloverleaf

GlenOak at Canton McKinley

Kenmore-Garfield at Firestone, 4:30 p.m.

Nordonia at Brecksville

North at St. Vincent-St. Mary, 6 p.m.

Norton at Field

Perry at Lake

Ravenna at Woodridge

Rittman at Northwestern

Twinsburg at Stow

Wadsworth at North Royalton, 7:15 p.m.

Walsh Jesuit at Archbishop Hoban

TENNIS

BEACHWOOD 3, ST. VINCENT-ST. MARY 2



Singles: McKnight (STVM) d. Zhang 7-5, 6-1; Owens (B) d. Tomaszewski 6-2, 7-6; Fan (B) d. Epps 6-0, 6-1.

Doubles: Ramadan-Machtay (B) d. Chmura-O'Connor 6-2, 6-2; Dietrich-Pier (STVM) d. Yan-Yen 6-4, 6-1.

Records: Beachwood 12-5; St. Vincent-St. Mary 12-5.

GREEN 3, NORTON 2



Singles: S. Clark (N) d. Pryor 2-6, 6-3, 6-0; Tomic (N) d. Dando 7-5, 6-4; Westmyer (G) d. Wongkaew 1-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Doubles: Atkinson-Kestner (G) d. E. Clark-Casey 6-0, 6-0; Uhl-Peel (G) d. Cowx-Perry 7-6, 6-2.

HUDSON 4, AURORA 1



Singles: Nijhuis (H) d. Horvat 6-1, 6-1; Fan (H) d. Malinowski 6-1, 6-1; O'Callaghan (A) d. Hall 6-3, 2-6, 1-0 (5).

Doubles: Tuttle-Uijtewaal (H) d. French-Bizjak 6-3, 6-1; Grainger-Schurman (H) d. Abbass-McGhee 7-5, 6-1.

Records: Hudson 11-6.

JACKSON 4, CANFIELD 1



Singles: Kan (C) d. Henson 6-3, 6-3; S. Reese (J) d. Ross 6-3, 6-2; P. Reese (J) d. Francisco 6-0, 6-2.

Doubles: Altman-Cardi (J) d. Lazazzera-Swanson-Todd 6-2, 6-4; A. Williams-R. Williams (J) d. LaComb-Paluska 6-1, 6-0.

Records: Jackson 16-5.

KENT ROOSEVELT 5, MANCHESTER 0



Singles: Coffee (KR) d. Wike 6-3, 6-0; King (KR) d. Shrake 5-7, 8-6, 10-7; Lund-Golestein (KR) d. Burris 6-4, 4-6, 6-1.

Doubles: Courtney-M'Baye (KR) d. Carpenter-Isakov 6-0, 6-0; Velasco-Kowlaski (KR) d. Holloway-Harbour 6-0, 6-4.

WADSWORTH 4, CLOVERLEAF 1



Singles: Donnelly (C) d. Cornacchione 6-1, 7-5; Urban (W) d. Gold 6-1, 6-2; Butcher (W) d. Matheny 7-5, 6-1.

Doubles: Bardar-Spaugy (W) d. Simmons-Barczyk 6-0, 7-5; Guckeyson-Mills (W) d. Sivapatham-Wells 6-1, 1-6, 6-3.

WALSH JESUIT 3, SHAKER HEIGHTS 2



Singles: Kealy (WJ) d. Lowery 6-0, 6-2; Waltz (WJ) d. Hsich 5-7, 6-2, 7-5; McHale (WJ) d. Yasinsky 6-3, 6-4.

Doubles: N. Glinzler-Bocks (SH) d. Carmichael-Masteller 6-3, 3-6, 6-2; I. Glinzler-Cronon (SH) d. Coyle-Swanson 6-3, 6-0.

Records: Walsh Jesuit 10-7; Shaker Heights 10-6.

GOLF

BOYS

CLOVERLEAF 165, BARBERTON 194



(At Rawiga Golf & Swim Club, Seville. Par: 36)



Barberton: Morgan 40, Miller 49, Schmitt 52, Boyle 53.

Cloverleaf: Hilwig 38, L. Schreck 39, D. Schreck 44, Andel 44.

Records: Cloverleaf 16-1.

ST. VINCENT-ST. MARY 181, LAKE CENTER CHRISTIAN 190



(At Sable Creek Golf Course, Hartville)



STVM: Hayek 43, O'Connor 44, Reese 46, Nonno 48.

LCC: Capeta 45, Starcher 47, Byler 48, Fulk 50.

Records: St. Vincent-St. Mary 4-6.

TALLMADGE 184, STREETSBORO 188



(At Brookledge Golf Course, Cuyahoga Falls. Par: 35)



Streetsboro: Timmons 43, Yuzwa 47, Paul 48, Yusko 50.

Tallmadge: Hudak 37, Kester 48, Frisbee 49, Boyd 50.

Records: Streetsboro 3-14.

GIRLS

SPRINGFIELD 175, ARCHBISHOP HOBAN 178



(At Raymond C. Firestone Golf Course, Akron. Par: 35)



Hoban: Harding 40, Huth 44, Wentz 46, Reeves 48.

Springfield: Atkinson 42, Devaney 43, Allen 44, Miller 46.

Records: Springfield 11-3.

VOLLEYBALL

BUCHTEL 25-25, OUR LADY OF THE ELMS 22-14



Kills: Chetham (B) 7. Digs: Oliver (B) 6. Blocks: Wilkins (B) 2. Assists: Williams (B) 18. Service Points: Williams (B) 13.

Records: Buchtel 12-3.

COPLEY 25-25-25, ST. VINCENT-ST. MARY 22-13-19

Kills: Hohman (C) 10; Kane (STVM) 7. Digs: Farkas (C) 12; Tavolier (STVM) 20. Blocks: Keathley (C) 3; Watson (STVM) 3. Assists: Keathley (C) 24; Lanham (STVM) 11. Service Points: Hohman (C) 17; Manna (STVM) 5. JV Score: Copley, 21-25, 25-22, 25-16.

Records: Copley 9-7; St. Vincent-St. Mary 8-9.

CVCA 25-25-22-25, LAKE CENTER CHRISTIAN 12-10-25-19



Kills: Nickols (CVCA) 17. Digs: Nickols (CVCA) 17. Blocks: Gibbons (CVCA) 7. Assists: Wodrich (CVCA) 22. Service Points: Gibbons (CVCA) 12.

Records: CVCA 10-6.

LOUISVILLE 25-25-25, MANCHESTER 23-15-20



Kills: Cole (L) 27. Digs: Bast (L) 15. Assists: Clark (L) 28. Service Points: Baskerville (L) 16 points, 3 aces. JV Score: Manchester, 2-1.

Records: Louisville 10-5.

FOOTBALL

Schedule

WEEK FIVE



Friday's Games

(All games 7 p.m., unless noted)

Alliance (2-2) at Canfield (2-2)

Archbishop Hoban (3-1) vs. St. Vincent-St. Mary (3-1), at InfoCision Stadium

Aurora (3-1, 0-1) at Tallmadge (2-2, 0-1)

Brecksville (2-2, 1-0) at Hudson (2-2, 1-0)

Byesville Meadowbrook (1-3) at Mogadore (3-1)

Canton McKinley (4-0, 1-0) at North Canton Hoover (3-1, 1-0)

Chippewa (1-3, 1-0) at Dalton (3-1, 1-0)

CVCA (3-1, 1-0) at Fairless (2-2, 0-1)

East (1-3) at Copley (1-3)

Field (1-3, 0-1) at Cloverleaf (1-3, 0-1)

Firestone (0-4) at Massillon (4-0)

GlenOak (1-3, 0-1) at Green (1-3, 0-1)

Highland (0-4, 0-1) at Kent Roosevelt (2-2, 1-0)

Jackson (3-1, 1-0) at Lake (3-1, 0-1)

Kenmore-Garfield (3-1, 0-0) at Ellet (2-2, 1-0)

Lexington (1-3, 0-1) at Wooster (1-3, 1-0)

Medina (3-1, 0-1) at Mentor (4-0, 1-0)

North Royalton (2-2, 1-0) at Stow (3-1, 0-1)

Orrville (4-0, 1-0) at Northwest (4-0, 1-0)

Perry (3-1, 0-1) at Louisville (3-1, 1-0)

Revere (3-1, 1-0) at Barberton (3-1, 1-0)

Rootstown (4-0, 1-0) at St. Thomas Aquinas (3-1, 0-1)

Springfield (0-4, 0-1) at Coventry (4-0, 1-0)

Streetsboro (4-0, 1-0) at Ravenna (4-0, 1-0)

Strongsville (4-0, 1-0) at Brunswick (3-1, 0-1)

Tuslaw (2-2, 0-1) at Manchester (3-1, 1-0)

Twinsburg (1-3, 0-1) at Cuyahoga Falls (2-2, 0-1)

Wadsworth (2-2, 0-1) at Nordonia (2-2, 1-0)

Walsh Jesuit (0-4) at Cleveland Heights (3-1)

Woodridge (2-2, 1-0) at Norton (1-3, 0-1)

Saturday's Games

North (0-4, 0-1) at Buchtel (2-2, 1-0), noon

WRA (3-1) at Wheeling Central Catholic (3-1), 1 p.m.