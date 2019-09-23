GIRLS SOCCER

Brunswick 2, Green 1

Jordyn Wickes drilled a goal from the top of the box and crossed an assist to Alexa Mackey as the Blue Devils got a big win over the visiting Bulldogs in a battle of unbeaten teams Monday night.

Malea Nelson scored the lone goal for Green (9-1-1) off an assist from Emma Garee.

After going scoreless in the first half, Brunswick (10-0-1) scored both its goals shortly after the break to take a 2-0 advantage and Sam Grabowski made it stand up, saving three shots.

North Canton Hoover 1, Louisville 0

Stella Burick's first-half goal helped the Vikings escape with a narrow nonconference victory at home.

Burick finished off an assist from Malia Marinelli for the only goal of the night.

Gabby Merda earned the clean sheet for Hoover, batting away six shots.