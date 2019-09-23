KENT — No one knows if the Kent State football team's record-setting performance against Bowling Green last Saturday was merely an aberration or a genuine indication that the long-suffering program is truly turning the corner.

If the dog days do indeed ultimately prove to be over at long last, a meeting second-year coach Sean Lewis conducted with his squad before its dangerous encounter with FCS power Kennesaw State on Sept. 7 may have triggered the turnaround.

“We had a great conversation as a family prior to the Kennesaw State game about what it means to respect the process, both on and off the field, and to hold that process of winning to high regard,” Lewis said after the Golden Flashes rolled up a school-record 750 yards of total offense in a 62-20 Homecoming victory over the Falcons at Dix Stadium. “I really think since that conversation there's been a cultural shift.”

The Flashes kicked the game-tying field goal with 10 seconds left in regulation, then added another field goal in overtime to defeat the visiting Owls, ranked seventh in the nation in the latest FCS poll.

Kent State (2-2) then went on the road to face Auburn, now ranked seventh in the country, and opened the game with a 17-play drive that produced three points. The Flashes were also able to hit a few big plays against one of the top defenses in the country, including a 53-yard touchdown pass from Dustin Crum to Isaiah McKoy that brought them within 14-10 early in the second quarter.

Eventually the Tigers seized control and coasted to a 55-16 triumph, but Kent State still walked out of Auburn encouraged. After returning to Kent the next day, Lewis had another indelible conversation with his club.

“I challenged them [to determine], was the preparation for Auburn the byproduct of us winning in a really tough situation against Kennesaw State, and that's why the process was different? Was the preparation better because we were going to play a top-10 team in the country? Or is it because that's who we are,” Lewis said.

“When you put this Flash 'K' on your chest is that the new standard, that we're not going to be obsessed with winning, we're going to be obsessed with doing the things that winning requires both on and of the field? I think that's how a day like [Saturday against Bowling Green] comes to fruition.”

One day doesn't alter the history of a Flashes program that's produced a mere three winning seasons since 1978, or that's .500 for the first time since the 2012 Mid-American Conference East Division championship season. But Saturday's showing does foster some belief that times could be changing under the guidance of Lewis.

“Hopefully this is who we are day in and day out, and we are improving. And when the moments come, we perform and we show up for the family,” Lewis said. “If we can do that consistently, I think that our fans are going to be pretty happy and our kids are going to be pretty happy.”

MAC honors Crum

Crum was named MAC East Division Offensive Player of the Week after throwing for a career-high 310 yards and three touchdowns against the Falcons. The junior from Midview High School completed 26-of-31 passes, the highest completion percentage (83.8) for a KSU quarterback since 2015, and led the Flashes to their highest point output since 2004.

Crum has established a new career-high in passing yards in each of his last three starts, and has not thrown an interception in 86 pass attempts this season. He has now thrown 124 passes without an interception dating back to last season.

What's next

The Flashes will take some time to rest up and recruit this week. They're off until Oct. 5, when they'll visit No. 8 Wisconsin (3-0). The start time has not yet been determined.