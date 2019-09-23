CLEVELAND — Odell Beckham Jr. wanted the ball in the waning moments of the Browns' 20-13 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on "Sunday Night Football," but the wide receiver understands why he wasn't targeted with the game hanging in the balance.

With 43 seconds left, the Browns faced first-and-goal at the Rams' 4-yard line. Quarterback Baker Mayfield threw three incomplete passes, followed by an interception on fourth down with 27 seconds remaining.

The targets were receiver Jarvis Landry on first and second down (the second pass was batted by linebacker Samson Ebukam), tight end Demetrius Harris on third down and receiver Damion Ratley on fourth down, which ended with safety John Johnson III intercepting the pass in the end zone to seal the win for the defending NFC champion Rams.

Beckham said he was double-teamed during every play of the sequence.

"From the beginning quarter of the game, the DBs are telling me, 'You know you’re going to get doubled today. You know you’re going to get doubled,'" Beckham said. "It’s just what it’s been since I’ve been in the league.

"When I get down there, it’s hard to beat two men, but you find someone else to get open, and we took our opportunities. We just didn’t hit them. So it’s not that I need to be a primary down there or anything.

"Of course, you know me. I want the game in my hands. I want to win it, lose it, I want that on my plate. I’m ready for it, but when you get two people down there, it’s tough.

"You can’t just force it in there. If [Mayfield] forces it in there, then we’d be asking, 'Why did you force it in there and not throw it somebody else when they had single coverage?' So it’s tough. Like I said, we’ve just got to make the most of our opportunities.

"I’m going to get doubled. I’m going to have a little bit of safety help, man. But a little bit of safety help, that’s just the game plan. We’ve just got to find ways to defeat it, find ways to put the ball in the end zone."

Beckham finished with six catches for 56 yards on nine targets. He has registered at least three receptions in 60 consecutive games, the third-longest streak in NFL history.

But more is expected from the superstar, just like more is expected from the Browns' offense. Mayfield and Co. went 6-of-16 on third down and 0-of-2 on fourth down with a red-zone efficiency of 1-of-4.

"It's still early. It’s the third week of the season," Beckham said. "This is a new team that has been put together, so we're still trying to find ourselves and find our pieces. Right now, what I do know is that this team has heart and is going to fight and fight to the end of every single game. That's all you can ask for now.

"As far as [Mayfield's] completion percentage, I don’t necessarily know about it. It's just finding ways to win and finding ways to make plays for him when he's under duress. When he's rolling out, we need to find a way to get open for him. If he can stay in the pocket and sling it every single time, then he would. If he has to get flushed out, he's going to try and make plays. That's what Baker has done well all his career, so I think we'll get it together for sure."

Beckham explained he disagreed with the notion that Browns (1-2) are disjointed on offense.

"It's just we've just got to find a way to make plays," he said. "I don't want to give an excuse that we're a young team and we're fresh and new together. But we're still trying to find ourselves and find our identity.

"This Rams team has been together. They know what plays, when you do this, that. It's just what they've done. They didn't get to the Super Bowl [in February] by luck. We're going to put it all together. We're just finding the pieces right now, and I feel like once we discover exactly who we are and this team and everyone knows exactly who we are, we'll be able to close games like that."

Beckham explained why he considers falling to the 3-0 Rams "a good, hard lesson to learn" with a road game against the AFC North-leading Baltimore Ravens (2-1) next on the schedule.

"You never want to lose, but games like this, it really shows you who you are, and we fought against one of the best teams in the league, not to pat ourselves on the back," he said. "I thought we played a good game, though. We really were in it. It's not like we shouldn't have been in it. We believe that we were going to be in it. We believe that we should have won. It just wasn't the outcome.

"So I think later on in the season when we have tough games like this and you know how to close them in those big moments and all those things, we'll find a way to win. And it's just a lesson learned."

Timing and rhythm is important for any offense, and repetition can help improve those areas.

Beckham skipped nearly the entire voluntary offseason workout program in the spring. Then in the summer, he sat out the majority of team drills during training camp and all four preseason games with a minor hip injury.

The time Beckham and Mayfield missed together is often cited as a reason the Browns are still trying to sort everything out on offense.

"I know this is kind of controversial, but I don’t find preseason to be important," Beckham said. "We practice every single day and we run routes against a team and all of that. It’s just about connecting, and there’s no other way to put it. It’s just about connecting.

"We’re all finding ourselves in this team, and that’s what I’m going to stand by because I believe in this team. I believe in what we want to do for ourselves, not only ourselves, but the city of Cleveland, everything. There’s a lot more behind this thing than ourselves. There’s a lot riding on it. We’re going to get it together. All we can do right now is finish the first quarter [of the season] 2-2."

Nate Ulrich can be reached at nulrich@thebeaconjournal.com. Read his Browns coverage at www.ohio.com/browns. Follow him on Twitter at www.twitter.com/ByNateUlrich and on Facebook www.facebook.com/abj.sports.