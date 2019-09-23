FOOTBALL

Bowling Green honors

former St. V-M star Palko



Vince Palko, a former St. Vincent-St. Mary star, will be inducted into the Bowling Green Cast of Honor on Oct. 12 when the Falcons take on Toledo in a Mid-American Conference game.

Palko, a 1990 graduate of St. V-M and a standout on the 1988 state championship team for the Fighting Irish, played linebacker at Bowling Green from 1991-94.

At Bowling Green, Palko, the son of Chuck and Donna Palko, was the MAC Defensive Player of the Year in 1993 and 1994.

He was also was named an Academic All-MAC selection in both of those seasons and holds the Bowling Green record for career tackles with 478 and was the captain of the 1994 team that finished 9-2.

Palko started every game as both a freshman and a sophomore as a member of the 1991 and 1992 MAC Championship teams, helping the Falcons to bowl wins in each season. In 1991, he had 98 tackles to finish second on the team, and again was second on the team in 1992 with 119 stops. Palko was inducted into the Bowling Green Hall of Fame in 2006.

The student-athletes who are included in the Cast of Honor include must have received his or her undergraduate degree from Bowling Green or, in the event of early pursuit of a professional career, must have been a student in good academic standing and made significant progress towards a degree. The candidate must have been at least 10 years removed from graduation and be a member of the Athletics Hall of Fame, and must have exceptional athletic qualifications such as national award recognition, All-American status, and/or conference player of the year status. Personal conduct, character, integrity, and community and University standing are also considered.