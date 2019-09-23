Rex Ryan, Eric Weddle and Joe Thomas cover some of the range of opinions swirling around Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield.

BEREA A former Ravens defensive coordinator came away from the Browns' Sunday night loss calling Baker Mayfield "overrated as hell."

A Rams safety who faced Mayfield twice last year as a Raven labeled the struggling quarterback "a stud."

Joe Thomas told a Mayfield antagonist the young QB has the world right where he wants it, whether he realizes it or not.

Opinions of Mayfield spun like a whirlpool in the wake of Sunday night's 20-13 loss to Los Angeles, leaving the Browns at 1-2 heading into a game at Baltimore.

Rex Ryan was Baltimore defensive's coordinator before (as head coach of the Jets) he groomed Mike Pettine to land the head coaching job in Cleveland. Now an ESPN analyst, Ryan lit into Mayfield on Monday on ESPN's Get Up program the morning after a 20-13 loss to the Rams.

Addressing host Mike Greenberg, Ryan said:

“I don’t get it. I’d love to be an offensive coordinator here. I have Odell Beckham, Jarvis Landry, Nick Chubb and there’s Baker Mayfield. Yeah, I know, (Mayfield) is overrated as hell.

“I bought into the dang hype. I’m like, ‘Oh, yeah!’ But not to the point where everyone’s saying he’s going to be the league MVP. What’s he doing right, Greenie? Here’s a guy right now that’s a one-read guy, and then he’s going to improvise.

"He’s gotta realize that you are one of the slowest guys on that field when you take off with it. The ball’s not coming out in rhythm. He’s staring down guys, and you’re not that accurate down the field.”

That's crazy Rex. Browns fans who remember his brother Rob's run through Cleveland know anything might come out of the Ryan brothers' mouths.

Yet, Mayfield must live to some extent with the perception the truth hurts, given his 1-3 slump dating to a season-ending loss at Baltimore and including his 2019 passer rating of 70.3. Ex-Raven Joe Flacco's 2019 passer rating is 87.4 with his new team, the 0-3 Broncos. Rookie Kyler Murray's rating with the 0-2-1 Cardinals is 79.0.

A saving grace for Mayfield is knowing a win Sunday would put the Browns atop the AFC North with Baltimore at 2-2. Eric Weddle, who faced Mayfield twice when the Browns and Ravens split two games in 2018, played all 72 defensive downs against Mayfield as a Rams safety Sunday.

"They're still working through it," said Weddle, rolling through his 13th NFL season. "They have so many weapons. I think they're just trying to find themselves.

"Their offense now can't be compared to the second half of the season, when I think it's going to be lights out."

Mayfield completed only 50 percent of his 36 passes for a modest 195 yards.

"I think we're a top-notch defense," Weddle said. "We'll give any offense problems. But Mayfield ... he's a stud.

"It's hard to bring a bunch of talent together, especially on offense. It's much easier to mold and bring together guys on defense. (Mayfield) will be fine."

Mayfield's last throw each of the last two times he faced Weddle was an interception in a thriller. Weddle did notice a change in the Mayfield he saw last Dec. 30 (when the QB threw three picks) and Sunday night (when he threw just one pick).

"He protected the ball better," Weddle said. "You can see that's been a point of emphasis. He didn't force it too much. Up until the last play of the game, I thought he played well.

"We're a good defense. We take away a lot offenses try to do. We have a veteran secondary and one of the all-time great defensive play callers (Wade Phillips).

"We move around. We disguise. We have each other's backs ... all of that, and we got more pressure on him in the second half."

Meanwhile, Joe Thomas cautioned against concluding Mayfield is getting exposed.

The ex-Brown appeared Monday on a FOX radio show hosted by a conspicuous Mayfield critic, Colin Cowherd.

"I think this is the type of situation Baker wants to be in," Thomas said. "Even though Baker enjoys being the center of attention, I don't think he does his best work when he has all that hype. He does that work when he's got a chip on his shoulder and nobody's giving him a chance."

Thomas said the Ravens have a hole in their defense that can't be explained away by noting they lost to a reigning league MVP (Patrick Mahomes) Sunday. Thomas took note of the fact Murray, Mayfield's former Oklahoma teammate, passed for 349 yards against Baltimore a week earlier.

"The concern with Baltimore right now is the secondary," Thomas said. "They're having communication issues on a weekly basis, giving up all sorts of yards through the air.

"When the other team is able to just throw at will on the secondary, that is going to be a big concern long term."

In the short team, with the team in danger of falling to 1-3, the Browns sorely need Mayfield to shut up the critics.

