FOOTBALL

Computer ratings

(Top eight schools from each region in the final report will qualify for the playoffs)

DIVISION I

Region 1 — 1. Mentor (4-0) 11.05, 2. Euclid (4-0) 10.2664, 3. Strongsville (4-0) 9.3, 4. Stow (3-1) 8.975, 5. Lakewood St. Edward (3-1) 8.525, 6. Solon (3-1) 8.225, 7. Brunswick (3-1) 7.625, 8. Medina (3-1) 7.525, 9. Canton McKinley (3-1) 7.275, 10. Jackson (3-1) 7.075, 11. Cleveland Heights (3-1) 6.35, 12. Cle. St. Ignatius (2-2) 6.075.

Region 2 — 1. Dublin Coffman (4-0) 10.775, 2. Tol. Whitmer (4-0) 10.25, 3. Springboro (4-0) 8.9, 4. Dublin Jerome (3-1) 7.425, 5. Marysville (3-1) 7.2, 6. Springfield (3-1) 6.825, 7. Perrysburg (3-1) 5.15, 8. Beavercreek (2-2) 4.4, 9. Clayton Northmont (2-2) 3.9, 10. Centerville (2-2) 3.65, 11. Delaware Hayes (2-2) 3.6, 12. Findlay (1-3) 3.525.

Region 3 — 1. Powell Olentangy Liberty (4-0) 9.35, 2. Westerville Central (4-0) 8.75, 3. Groveport-Madison (4-0) 8.575, 4. Pickerington Central (3-1) 8.5, 5. Reynoldsburg (4-0) 8.35, 6. Hilliard Davidson (3-1) 7.425, 7. Hilliard Darby (3-1) 6.6692, 8. Lewis Center Olentangy Orange (3-1) 5.675, 9. New Albany (3-1) 5.225, 10. Pickerington North (1-3) 3.475, 11. Thomas Worthington (2-2) 3.125, 12. Grove City Central Crossing (1-3) 2.375.

Region 4 — 1. Cin. St. Xavier (4-0) 13.375, 2. Fairfield (4-0) 11.55, 3. West Chester Lakota West (3-1) 9.175, 4. Cin. Sycamore (3-1) 7.075, 5. Cin. Elder (3-1) 6.85, 6. Cin. Walnut Hills (3-1) 6.775, 7. Liberty Twp. Lakota East (3-1) 6.175, 8. Cin. Colerain (3-1) 6.125, 9. Lebanon (3-1) 5.85, 10. Cin. Princeton (2-2) 5.425, 11. Hamilton (2-2) 4.375, 12. Milford (2-2) 2.875.

DIVISION II

Region 5 — 1. Massillon (4-0) 11.9, 2. Mayfield (4-0) 9.025, 3. Willoughby South (3-1) 8.1, 4. Archbishop Hoban (3-1) 7.625, 5. Lake (4-0) 7.425, 6. North Canton Hoover (3-1) 6.8, 7. Bedford (3-1) 6.6, 8. Austintown Fitch (3-1) 6.45, 9. Perry (3-1) 6.075, 10. Warren G. Harding (2-2) 5.35, 11. Kenmore-Garfield (3-1) 4.775, 12. Madison (2-2) 4.7.

Region 6 — 1. Amherst Steele (4-0) 9.7, 2. Avon (4-0) 8.65, 3. Cle. Benedictine (4-0) 7.75, 4. Olmsted Falls (4-0) 7.375, 5. Maple Hts. (3-1) 6.325, 6. Barberton (3-1) 5.975, 7. Parma Hts. Valley Forge (3-1) 5.85, 8. Avon Lake (3-1) 5.825, 9. North Royalton (3-1) 5.65, 10. Brecksville (2-2) 5.475, 11. Grafton Midview (3-1) 5.225, 12. Wadsworth (2-2) 3.55.

Region 7 — 1. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne (4-0) 10.875, 2. Westerville South (4-0) 10.025, 3. Tol. Central Cath. (4-0) 9.5859, 4. Oregon Clay (4-0) 8.125, 5. Mount Vernon (4-0) 7.475, 6. Tol. St. Francis de Sales (3-1) 7.1, 7. Troy (3-1) 6.325, 8. Tol. St. John's (2-2) 5.225, 9. Lima Senior (2-2) 4.85, 10. Pataskala Watkins Memorial (2-2) 4.7, 11. Delaware Olentangy Berlin (2-2) 4.325, 12. Sunbury Big Walnut (2-2) 4.225.

Region 8 — 1. Canal Winchester (4-0) 10.45, 2. Cin. Turpin (4-0) 9.725, 3. Cin. La Salle (4-0) 9.3903, 4. Cin. Winton Woods (4-0) 9.1, tie-5. Harrison (3-1) 8.3, tie-5. Cols. Walnut Ridge (4-0) 8.3, 7. Cols. St. Francis DeSales (3-1) 7.975, 8. Oxford Talawanda (4-0) 7.725, 9. Cin. Anderson (2-2) 6.275, 10. Xenia (3-1) 6.125, 11. Cols. St. Charles (3-1) 5.85, 12. Cols. Franklin Hts. (3-1) 5.65.

DIVISION III

Region 9 — 1. New Philadelphia (4-0) 10.05, 2. Niles McKinley (4-0) 9.325, 3. Chagrin Falls Kenston (4-0) 8.75, 4. Ravenna (4-0) 8.675, 5. Aurora (4-0) 8.35, 6. Coventry (4-0) 8.1, 7. Streetsboro (4-0) 7.9, 8. Dover (3-1) 6.9773, 9. Chardon (3-1) 6.5, 10. Geneva (3-1) 5.975, 11. St. Vincent-St. Mary (3-1) 5.775, 12. Steubenville (3-1) 5.5657.

Region 10 — 1. Bay Village Bay (3-1) 8.075, 2. Mansfield Senior (4-0) 7.75, 3. Revere (3-1) 7.6, 4. Sandusky (4-0) 7.075, 5. Buckeye (3-1) 7.025, 6. Norwalk (3-1) 6.9, 7. Tiffin Columbian (4-0) 6.65, 8. Parma Hts. Holy Name (3-1) 5.175, 9. Caledonia River Valley (3-1) 4.275, 10. Tol. Rogers (3-1) 4.0051, 11. Rocky River (2-2) 3.825, 12. Bowling Green (2-2) 2.75.

Region 11 — 1. Cols. Bishop Hartley (4-0) 9.6654, 2. Plain City Jonathan Alder (4-0) 8.7, 3. Granville (4-0) 8.65, 4. Cols. Bishop Watterson (4-0) 8.4053, 5. Cols. South (4-0) 8.2, 6. Zanesville (4-0) 7.925, 7. Jackson (4-0) 7.225, 8. London (3-0) 6.6111, 9. Chillicothe Unioto (3-1) 6.475, 10. Bellbrook (3-1) 6.45, 11. Thornville Sheridan (3-1) 5.9, 12. Marietta (3-1) 5.275.

Region 12 — 1. Wapakoneta (4-0) 10.625, 2. Day. Chaminade Julienne (3-1) 7.15, 3. Franklin (3-1) 6.0, 4. Kettering Archbishop Alter (3-1) 5.575, 5. Hamilton Badin (2-2) 5.3, 6. Greenville (3-1) 5.25, 7. Hamilton Ross (3-1) 5.225, tie-8. Cin. Mount Healthy (2-2) 5.175, tie-8. Cin. Hughes (3-1) 5.175, 10. Lima Shawnee (3-1) 5.1, tie-11. Middletown Bishop Fenwick (2-2) 4.35, tie-11. St. Marys Memorial (2-2) 4.35.

DIVISION IV

Region 13 — 1. Perry (4-0) 10.025, 2. CVCA (3-1) 7.75, 3. Hubbard (3-1) 7.25, 4. Salem (4-0) 6.525, 5. Wintersville Indian Creek (3-1) 6.175, 6. Girard (4-0) 5.9, 7. Poland Seminary (2-2) 4.55, 8. Chagrin Falls (2-2) 4.3, 9. Youngstown Cardinal Mooney (2-2) 3.6, 10. Navarre Fairless (2-2) 3.55, 11. East Liverpool (2-2) 3.4, 12. Struthers (2-2) 2.875.

Region 14 — 1. Northwest (4-0) 8.375, 2. Wauseon (4-0) 8.3, 3. Galion (4-0) 7.325, 4. LaGrange Keystone (3-1) 6.75, 5. Bellville Clear Fork (3-1) 6.225, 6. Rocky River Lutheran West (3-1) 6.05, 7. Bellevue (3-1) 5.7, 8. Ottawa-Glandorf (3-1) 5.525, 9. Shelby (3-1) 5.4, 10. Sandusky Perkins (3-1) 4.85, 11. Clyde (3-1) 4.7, 12. Huron (3-1) 4.45.

Region 15 — 1. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (4-0) 9.125, 2. Newark Licking Valley (4-0) 8.7, 3. St. Clairsville (4-0) 7.925, 4. Gallipolis Gallia Acad. (4-0) 6.7628, 5. Waverly (3-1) 5.325, 6. Heath (3-1) 4.55, 7. New Concord John Glenn (2-2) 4.4, 8. Carroll Bloom-Carroll (3-1) 4.3, 9. New Lexington (3-1) 3.95, 10. Cols. Marion-Franklin (2-2) 3.725, 11. Zanesville Maysville (2-2) 3.65, 12. Cambridge (2-2) 3.475.

Region 16 — 1. Cin. Wyoming (4-0) 8.45, 2. West Milton Milton-Union (4-0) 8.225, 3. Cin. Archbishop McNicholas (3-1) 7.2, 4. Germantown Valley View (4-0) 7.0, 5. Cin. Indian Hill (3-1) 6.65, 6. Bethel-Tate (3-1) 6.6, 7. Waynesville (3-1) 6.525, 8. Clarksville Clinton-Massie (3-1) 6.125, 9. Hillsboro (3-1) 5.6, 10. Kenton (3-1) 5.425, 11. Springfield Kenton Ridge (3-1) 5.125, 12. St. Bernard Roger Bacon (3-1) 4.675.

DIVISION V

Region 17 — 1. Kirtland (4-0) 8.9394, 2. Sugarcreek Garaway (4-0) 7.975, 3. Rootstown (4-0) 7.2, 4. Garrettsville Garfield (4-0) 7.05, 5. Crestwood (4-0) 5.95, 6. Barnesville (3-1) 5.6477, 7. Bellaire (3-1) 5.35, 8. Manchester (3-1) 5.025, 9. Wickliffe (3-1) 4.875, 10. Burton Berkshire (3-1) 4.8, 11. Sandy Valley (3-1) 4.65, 12. Warren Champion (3-1) 4.625.

Region 18 — 1. Pemberville Eastwood (4-0) 8.8, 2. Orrville (4-0) 7.475, 3. Oak Harbor (4-0) 7.3, 4. Marion Pleasant (3-1) 6.6, 5. Northwood (4-0) 5.825, 6. Cle. Hts. Lutheran East (3-1) 5.475, 7. Elyria Cath. (2-2) 4.9, 8. Tontogany Otsego (3-1) 4.6, 9. Findlay Liberty-Benton (3-1) 4.375, 10. Richwood North Union (2-2) 4.1212, 11. Beachwood (3-1) 4.075, 12. Cle. Villa Angela-St. Joseph (3-1) 3.975.

Region 19 — tie-1. Ironton (3-1) 7.45, tie-1. Minford (4-0) 7.45, 3. Amanda-Clearcreek (4-0) 7.425, 4. Portsmouth (4-0) 6.525, 5. West Lafayette Ridgewood (4-0) 6.475, 6. Wheelersburg (2-2) 6.05, 7. Wellston (3-1) 5.25, 8. Proctorville Fairland (2-2) 4.225, 9. Chesapeake (2-2) 3.95, 10. Gahanna Cols. Acad. (2-2) 3.9407, 11. Albany Alexander (3-1) 3.675, 12. Oak Hill (2-2) 3.15.

Region 20 — 1. Cin. Madeira (4-0) 7.275, 2. Cin. Mariemont (4-0) 7.05, 3. West Liberty-Salem (4-0) 6.85, 4. Cin. Taft (3-1) 6.6, 5. Cin. Hills Christian Acad. (3-1) 6.525, 6. West Jefferson (4-0) 6.425, 7. Cin. Summit Country Day (3-0) 5.8502, 8. Springfield Shawnee (3-1) 5.675, 9. London Madison Plains (3-1) 4.975, 10. Springfield Greenon (3-1) 4.9, 11. Lewistown Indian Lake (3-1) 4.525, 12. Brookville (3-1) 3.825.

DIVISION VI

Region 21 — 1. New Middletown Springfield (4-0) 7.45, 2. Beverly Fort Frye (4-0) 7.275, 3. Glouster Trimble (4-0) 6.5, 4. Salineville Southern (4-0) 5.825, 5. Brookfield (3-1) 4.725, 6. Mogadore (3-1) 4.425, 7. Lore City Buckeye Trail (3-1) 4.175, 8. Dalton (3-1) 4.0, 9. Berlin Center Western Reserve (3-1) 3.975, 10. Campbell Memorial (3-1) 3.775, 11. Mineral Ridge (3-1) 3.725, 12. Rittman (3-1) 3.375.

Region 22 — 1. Galion Northmor (4-0) 7.025, 2. Attica Seneca East (4-0) 6.375, 3. Hillsdale (4-0) 6.075, 4. Howard East Knox (4-0) 5.75, 5. North Robinson Colonel Crawford (3-1) 4.8, 6. Collins Western Reserve (3-1) 4.5, 7. Ashland Crestview (3-1) 3.7, 8. Black River (2-2) 3.325, 9. Centerburg (2-2) 2.75, 10. Castalia Margaretta (2-2) 2.1, 11. Wellington (2-2) 2.0, 12. Oberlin (1-3) 1.975.

Region 23 — 1. Coldwater (4-0) 9.4, 2. Anna (4-0) 8.225, 3. Archbold (4-0) 7.725, 4. Liberty Center (4-0) 7.525, 5. Harrod Allen East (4-0) 6.125, 6. Gibsonburg (4-0) 6.0, 7. Lima Central Cath. (3-1) 5.475, 8. Minster (3-1) 5.225, 9. Sherwood Fairview (3-1) 4.15, 10. Metamora Evergreen (3-1) 3.9, 11. Rockford Parkway (2-2) 3.475, 12. Mt. Blanchard Riverdale (2-2) 3.325.

Region 24 — 1. Chillicothe Southeastern (4-0) 7.575, 2. Grandview Hts. (4-0) 7.15, 3. Arcanum (4-0) 5.875, 4. Mechanicsburg (4-0) 5.7, 5. Bainbridge Paint Valley (3-1) 5.45, 6. Frankfort Adena (3-1) 5.4, 7. Cin. Deer Park (3-1) 4.825, 8. Lucasville Valley (3-1) 4.725, 9. Miamisburg Day. Christian (4-0) 4.3535, 10. Jamestown Greeneview (2-2) 4.15, 11. Williamsburg (3-1) 3.875, 12. New Paris National Trail (3-1) 3.7.

DIVISION VII

Region 25 — 1. Independence (3-1) 5.275, tie-2. St. Thomas Aquinas (3-1) 5.175, tie-2. Wellsville (3-1) 5.175, 4. Cuyahoga Hts. (2-1) 4.8889, 5. Toronto (3-1) 3.975, tie-6. Greenwich South Central (3-1) 3.8, tie-6. North Jackson Jackson-Milton (3-1) 3.8, 8. Lucas (3-1) 3.775, 9. McDonald (2-2) 3.675, 10. Lowellville (3-1) 3.625, 11. Warren John F. Kennedy (2-2) 3.5, 12. Fairport Harbor Fairport Harding (2-2) 3.4167.

Region 26 — 1. Leipsic (4-0) 5.95, 2. McComb (4-0) 5.425, 3. Norwalk St. Paul (4-0) 5.4, 4. Edgerton (4-0) 5.075, 5. Hamler Patrick Henry (3-1) 4.425, 6. Oregon Cardinal Stritch (3-1) 3.575, 7. Pandora-Gilboa (2-2) 3.5, 8. Plymouth (3-1) 3.4, 9. Arcadia (2-2) 3.15, 10. Arlington (2-2) 3.1, 11. Sycamore Mohawk (2-2) 2.975, 12. Convoy Crestview (2-2) 2.8.

Region 27 — 1. Sarahsville Shenandoah (3-0) 6.8333, 2. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep. (3-1) 6.175, 3. Lancaster Fisher Cath. (4-0) 5.35, 4. New Matamoras Frontier (4-0) 5.125, 5. Racine Southern (4-0) 5.025, 6. Waterford (3-1) 4.1402, 7. Newark Cath. (2-2) 3.975, 8. Franklin Furnace Green (3-1) 3.4821, 9. Willow Wood Symmes Valley (3-1) 3.375, 10. Hannibal River (2-2) 2.7336, 11. Shadyside (2-2) 2.6301, 12. Reedsville Eastern (2-2) 2.575.

Region 28 — 1. Hamilton New Miami (3-0) 5.8889, 2. Maria Stein Marion Local (3-1) 5.2, 3. Cin. College Preparatory (3-1) 5.125, 4. Fort Loramie (3-1) 4.925, 5. Waynesfield-Goshen (4-0) 4.9, 6. New Bremen (3-1) 4.625, 7. Dola Hardin Northern (3-1) 4.025, 8. Ansonia (3-1) 3.675, 9. Lockland (2-2) 3.1376, 10. Cin. Hillcrest (2-2) 2.125, 11. Union City Mississinawa Valley (2-2) 2.1, tie-12. Morral Ridgedale (2-2) 1.75, tie-12. McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley (2-2) 1.75.