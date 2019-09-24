FOOTBALL

Computer Ratings

(Top eight schools from each region in the final report will qualify for the playoffs)

DIVISION I

Region 1 — 1. Mentor (4-0) 11.05; 2. Euclid (4-0) 10.2664; 3. Strongsville (4-0) 9.3; 4. Stow (3-1) 8.975; 5. Lakewood St. Edward (3-1) 8.525; 6. Solon (3-1) 8.225; 7. Brunswick (3-1) 7.625; 8. Medina (3-1) 7.525; 9. Canton McKinley (3-1) 7.275; 10. Jackson (3-1) 7.075; 11. Cleveland Heights (3-1) 6.35; 12. Cle. St. Ignatius (2-2) 6.075.

Region 2 — 1. Dublin Coffman (4-0) 10.775; 2. Tol. Whitmer (4-0) 10.25; 3. Springboro (4-0) 8.9; 4. Dublin Jerome (3-1) 7.425; 5. Marysville (3-1) 7.2; 6. Springfield (3-1) 6.825; 7. Perrysburg (3-1) 5.15; 8. Beavercreek (2-2) 4.4; 9. Clayton Northmont (2-2) 3.9; 10. Centerville (2-2) 3.65; 11. Delaware Hayes (2-2) 3.6; 12. Findlay (1-3) 3.525.

Region 3 — 1. Powell Olentangy Liberty (4-0) 9.35; 2. Westerville Central (4-0) 8.75; 3. Groveport-Madison (4-0) 8.575; 4. Pickerington Central (3-1) 8.5; 5. Reynoldsburg (4-0) 8.35; 6. Hilliard Davidson (3-1) 7.425; 7. Hilliard Darby (3-1) 6.6692; 8. Lewis Center Olentangy Orange (3-1) 5.675; 9. New Albany (3-1) 5.225; 10. Pickerington North (1-3) 3.475; 11. Thomas Worthington (2-2) 3.125; 12. Grove City Central Crossing (1-3) 2.375.

Region 4 — 1. Cin. St. Xavier (4-0) 13.375; 2. Fairfield (4-0) 11.55; 3. West Chester Lakota West (3-1) 9.175; 4. Cin. Sycamore (3-1) 7.075; 5. Cin. Elder (3-1) 6.85; 6. Cin. Walnut Hills (3-1) 6.775; 7. Liberty Twp. Lakota East (3-1) 6.175; 8. Cin. Colerain (3-1) 6.125; 9. Lebanon (3-1) 5.85; 10. Cin. Princeton (2-2) 5.425; 11. Hamilton (2-2) 4.375; 12. Milford (2-2) 2.875.

DIVISION II

Region 5 — 1. Massillon (4-0) 11.9; 2. Mayfield (4-0) 9.025; 3. Willoughby South (3-1) 8.1; 4. Archbishop Hoban (3-1) 7.625; 5. Lake (4-0) 7.425; 6. North Canton Hoover (3-1) 6.8; 7. Bedford (3-1) 6.6; 8. Austintown Fitch (3-1) 6.45; 9. Perry (3-1) 6.075; 10. Warren G. Harding (2-2) 5.35; 11. Kenmore-Garfield (3-1) 4.775; 12. Madison (2-2) 4.7.

Region 6 — 1. Amherst Steele (4-0) 9.7; 2. Avon (4-0) 8.65; 3. Cle. Benedictine (4-0) 7.75; 4. Olmsted Falls (4-0) 7.375; 5. Maple Hts. (3-1) 6.325; 6. Barberton (3-1) 5.975; 7. Parma Hts. Valley Forge (3-1) 5.85; 8. Avon Lake (3-1) 5.825; 9. North Royalton (3-1) 5.65; 10. Brecksville (2-2) 5.475; 11. Grafton Midview (3-1) 5.225; 12. Wadsworth (2-2) 3.55.

Region 7 — 1. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne (4-0) 10.875; 2. Westerville South (4-0) 10.025; 3. Tol. Central Cath. (4-0) 9.5859; 4. Oregon Clay (4-0) 8.125; 5. Mount Vernon (4-0) 7.475; 6. Tol. St. Francis de Sales (3-1) 7.1; 7. Troy (3-1) 6.325; 8. Tol. St. John's (2-2) 5.225; 9. Lima Senior (2-2) 4.85; 10. Pataskala Watkins Memorial (2-2) 4.7; 11. Delaware Olentangy Berlin (2-2) 4.325; 12. Sunbury Big Walnut (2-2) 4.225.

Region 8 — 1. Canal Winchester (4-0) 10.45; 2. Cin. Turpin (4-0) 9.725; 3. Cin. La Salle (4-0) 9.3903; 4. Cin. Winton Woods (4-0) 9.1; tie-5. Harrison (3-1) 8.3; tie-5. Cols. Walnut Ridge (4-0) 8.3; 7. Cols. St. Francis DeSales (3-1) 7.975; 8. Oxford Talawanda (4-0) 7.725; 9. Cin. Anderson (2-2) 6.275; 10. Xenia (3-1) 6.125; 11. Cols. St. Charles (3-1) 5.85; 12. Cols. Franklin Hts. (3-1) 5.65.

DIVISION III

Region 9 — 1. New Philadelphia (4-0) 10.05; 2. Niles McKinley (4-0) 9.325; 3. Chagrin Falls Kenston (4-0) 8.75; 4. Ravenna (4-0) 8.675; 5. Aurora (4-0) 8.35; 6. Coventry (4-0) 8.1; 7. Streetsboro (4-0) 7.9; 8. Dover (3-1) 6.9773; 9. Chardon (3-1) 6.5; 10. Geneva (3-1) 5.975; 11. St. Vincent-St. Mary (3-1) 5.775; 12. Steubenville (3-1) 5.5657.

Region 10 — 1. Bay Village Bay (3-1) 8.075; 2. Mansfield Senior (4-0) 7.75; 3. Revere (3-1) 7.6; 4. Sandusky (4-0) 7.075; 5. Buckeye (3-1) 7.025; 6. Norwalk (3-1) 6.9; 7. Tiffin Columbian (4-0) 6.65; 8. Parma Hts. Holy Name (3-1) 5.175; 9. Caledonia River Valley (3-1) 4.275; 10. Tol. Rogers (3-1) 4.0051; 11. Rocky River (2-2) 3.825; 12. Bowling Green (2-2) 2.75.

Region 11 — 1. Cols. Bishop Hartley (4-0) 9.6654; 2. Plain City Jonathan Alder (4-0) 8.7; 3. Granville (4-0) 8.65; 4. Cols. Bishop Watterson (4-0) 8.4053; 5. Cols. South (4-0) 8.2; 6. Zanesville (4-0) 7.925; 7. Jackson (4-0) 7.225; 8. London (3-0) 6.6111; 9. Chillicothe Unioto (3-1) 6.475; 10. Bellbrook (3-1) 6.45; 11. Thornville Sheridan (3-1) 5.9; 12. Marietta (3-1) 5.275.

Region 12 — 1. Wapakoneta (4-0) 10.625; 2. Day. Chaminade Julienne (3-1) 7.15; 3. Franklin (3-1) 6.0; 4. Kettering Archbishop Alter (3-1) 5.575; 5. Hamilton Badin (2-2) 5.3; 6. Greenville (3-1) 5.25; 7. Hamilton Ross (3-1) 5.225; tie-8. Cin. Mount Healthy (2-2) 5.175; tie-8. Cin. Hughes (3-1) 5.175; 10. Lima Shawnee (3-1) 5.1; tie-11. Middletown Bishop Fenwick (2-2) 4.35; tie-11. St. Marys Memorial (2-2) 4.35.

DIVISION IV

Region 13 — 1. Perry (Lake Co.) (4-0) 10.025; 2. CVCA (3-1) 7.75; 3. Hubbard (3-1) 7.25; 4. Salem (4-0) 6.525; 5. Wintersville Indian Creek (3-1) 6.175; 6. Girard (4-0) 5.9; 7. Poland Seminary (2-2) 4.55; 8. Chagrin Falls (2-2) 4.3; 9. Youngstown Cardinal Mooney (2-2) 3.6; 10. Fairless (2-2) 3.55; 11. East Liverpool (2-2) 3.4; 12. Struthers (2-2) 2.875.

Region 14 — 1. Northwest (4-0) 8.375; 2. Wauseon (4-0) 8.3; 3. Galion (4-0) 7.325; 4. LaGrange Keystone (3-1) 6.75; 5. Bellville Clear Fork (3-1) 6.225; 6. Rocky River Lutheran West (3-1) 6.05; 7. Bellevue (3-1) 5.7; 8. Ottawa-Glandorf (3-1) 5.525; 9. Shelby (3-1) 5.4; 10. Sandusky Perkins (3-1) 4.85; 11. Clyde (3-1) 4.7; 12. Huron (3-1) 4.45.

Region 15 — 1. Indian Valley (4-0) 9.125; 2. Newark Licking Valley (4-0) 8.7; 3. St. Clairsville (4-0) 7.925; 4. Gallipolis Gallia Acad. (4-0) 6.7628; 5. Waverly (3-1) 5.325; 6. Heath (3-1) 4.55; 7. New Concord John Glenn (2-2) 4.4; 8. Carroll Bloom-Carroll (3-1) 4.3; 9. New Lexington (3-1) 3.95; 10. Cols. Marion-Franklin (2-2) 3.725; 11. Zanesville Maysville (2-2) 3.65; 12. Cambridge (2-2) 3.475.

Region 16 — 1. Cin. Wyoming (4-0) 8.45; 2. West Milton Milton-Union (4-0) 8.225; 3. Cin. Archbishop McNicholas (3-1) 7.2; 4. Germantown Valley View (4-0) 7.0; 5. Cin. Indian Hill (3-1) 6.65; 6. Bethel-Tate (3-1) 6.6; 7. Waynesville (3-1) 6.525; 8. Clarksville Clinton-Massie (3-1) 6.125; 9. Hillsboro (3-1) 5.6; 10. Kenton (3-1) 5.425; 11. Springfield Kenton Ridge (3-1) 5.125; 12. St. Bernard Roger Bacon (3-1) 4.675.

DIVISION V

Region 17 — 1. Kirtland (4-0) 8.9394; 2. Sugarcreek Garaway (4-0) 7.975; 3. Rootstown (4-0) 7.2; 4. Garrettsville (4-0) 7.05; 5. Crestwood (4-0) 5.95; 6. Barnesville (3-1) 5.6477; 7. Bellaire (3-1) 5.35; 8. Manchester (3-1) 5.025; 9. Wickliffe (3-1) 4.875; 10. Burton Berkshire (3-1) 4.8; 11. Sandy Valley (3-1) 4.65; 12. Warren Champion (3-1) 4.625.

Region 18 — 1. Pemberville Eastwood (4-0) 8.8; 2. Orrville (4-0) 7.475; 3. Oak Harbor (4-0) 7.3; 4. Marion Pleasant (3-1) 6.6; 5. Northwood (4-0) 5.825; 6. Cle. Hts. Lutheran East (3-1) 5.475; 7. Elyria Cath. (2-2) 4.9; 8. Tontogany Otsego (3-1) 4.6; 9. Findlay Liberty-Benton (3-1) 4.375; 10. Richwood North Union (2-2) 4.1212; 11. Beachwood (3-1) 4.075; 12. Cle. Villa Angela-St. Joseph (3-1) 3.975.

Region 19 — tie-1. Ironton (3-1) 7.45; tie-1. Minford (4-0) 7.45; 3. Amanda-Clearcreek (4-0) 7.425; 4. Portsmouth (4-0) 6.525; 5. West Lafayette Ridgewood (4-0) 6.475; 6. Wheelersburg (2-2) 6.05; 7. Wellston (3-1) 5.25; 8. Proctorville Fairland (2-2) 4.225; 9. Chesapeake (2-2) 3.95; 10. Gahanna Cols. Acad. (2-2) 3.9407; 11. Albany Alexander (3-1) 3.675; 12. Oak Hill (2-2) 3.15.

Region 20 — 1. Cin. Madeira (4-0) 7.275; 2. Cin. Mariemont (4-0) 7.05; 3. West Liberty-Salem (4-0) 6.85; 4. Cin. Taft (3-1) 6.6; 5. Cin. Hills Christian Acad. (3-1) 6.525; 6. West Jefferson (4-0) 6.425; 7. Cin. Summit Country Day (3-0) 5.8502; 8. Springfield Shawnee (3-1) 5.675; 9. London Madison Plains (3-1) 4.975; 10. Springfield Greenon (3-1) 4.9; 11. Lewistown Indian Lake (3-1) 4.525; 12. Brookville (3-1) 3.825.

DIVISION VI

Region 21 — 1. New Middletown Springfield (4-0) 7.45; 2. Beverly Fort Frye (4-0) 7.275; 3. Glouster Trimble (4-0) 6.5; 4. Salineville Southern (4-0) 5.825; 5. Brookfield (3-1) 4.725; 6. Mogadore (3-1) 4.425; 7. Lore City Buckeye Trail (3-1) 4.175; 8. Dalton (3-1) 4.0; 9. Berlin Center Western Reserve (3-1) 3.975; 10. Campbell Memorial (3-1) 3.775; 11. Mineral Ridge (3-1) 3.725; 12. Rittman (3-1) 3.375.

Region 22 — 1. Galion Northmor (4-0) 7.025; 2. Attica Seneca East (4-0) 6.375; 3. Hillsdale (4-0) 6.075; 4. Howard East Knox (4-0) 5.75; 5. North Robinson Colonel Crawford (3-1) 4.8; 6. Collins Western Reserve (3-1) 4.5; 7. Ashland Crestview (3-1) 3.7; 8. Black River (2-2) 3.325; 9. Centerburg (2-2) 2.75; 10. Castalia Margaretta (2-2) 2.1; 11. Wellington (2-2) 2.0; 12. Oberlin (1-3) 1.975.

Region 23 — 1. Coldwater (4-0) 9.4; 2. Anna (4-0) 8.225; 3. Archbold (4-0) 7.725; 4. Liberty Center (4-0) 7.525; 5. Harrod Allen East (4-0) 6.125; 6. Gibsonburg (4-0) 6.0; 7. Lima Central Cath. (3-1) 5.475; 8. Minster (3-1) 5.225; 9. Sherwood Fairview (3-1) 4.15; 10. Metamora Evergreen (3-1) 3.9; 11. Rockford Parkway (2-2) 3.475; 12. Mt. Blanchard Riverdale (2-2) 3.325.

Region 24 — 1. Chillicothe Southeastern (4-0) 7.575; 2. Grandview Hts. (4-0) 7.15; 3. Arcanum (4-0) 5.875; 4. Mechanicsburg (4-0) 5.7; 5. Bainbridge Paint Valley (3-1) 5.45; 6. Frankfort Adena (3-1) 5.4; 7. Cin. Deer Park (3-1) 4.825; 8. Lucasville Valley (3-1) 4.725; 9. Miamisburg Day. Christian (4-0) 4.3535; 10. Jamestown Greeneview (2-2) 4.15; 11. Williamsburg (3-1) 3.875; 12. New Paris National Trail (3-1) 3.7.

DIVISION VII

Region 25 — 1. Independence (3-1) 5.275; tie-2. St. Thomas Aquinas (3-1) 5.175; tie-2. Wellsville (3-1) 5.175; 4. Cuyahoga Hts. (2-1) 4.8889; 5. Toronto (3-1) 3.975; tie-6. Greenwich South Central (3-1) 3.8; tie-6. North Jackson Jackson-Milton (3-1) 3.8; 8. Lucas (3-1) 3.775; 9. McDonald (2-2) 3.675; 10. Lowellville (3-1) 3.625; 11. Warren John F. Kennedy (2-2) 3.5; 12. Fairport Harbor Fairport Harding (2-2) 3.4167.

Region 26 — 1. Leipsic (4-0) 5.95; 2. McComb (4-0) 5.425; 3. Norwalk St. Paul (4-0) 5.4; 4. Edgerton (4-0) 5.075; 5. Hamler Patrick Henry (3-1) 4.425; 6. Oregon Cardinal Stritch (3-1) 3.575; 7. Pandora-Gilboa (2-2) 3.5; 8. Plymouth (3-1) 3.4; 9. Arcadia (2-2) 3.15; 10. Arlington (2-2) 3.1; 11. Sycamore Mohawk (2-2) 2.975; 12. Convoy Crestview (2-2) 2.8.

Region 27 — 1. Sarahsville Shenandoah (3-0) 6.8333; 2. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep. (3-1) 6.175; 3. Lancaster Fisher Cath. (4-0) 5.35; 4. New Matamoras Frontier (4-0) 5.125; 5. Racine Southern (4-0) 5.025; 6. Waterford (3-1) 4.1402; 7. Newark Cath. (2-2) 3.975; 8. Franklin Furnace Green (3-1) 3.4821; 9. Willow Wood Symmes Valley (3-1) 3.375; 10. Hannibal River (2-2) 2.7336; 11. Shadyside (2-2) 2.6301; 12. Reedsville Eastern (2-2) 2.575.

Region 28 — 1. Hamilton New Miami (3-0) 5.8889; 2. Maria Stein Marion Local (3-1) 5.2; 3. Cin. College Preparatory (3-1) 5.125; 4. Fort Loramie (3-1) 4.925; 5. Waynesfield-Goshen (4-0) 4.9; 6. New Bremen (3-1) 4.625; 7. Dola Hardin Northern (3-1) 4.025; 8. Ansonia (3-1) 3.675; 9. Lockland (2-2) 3.1376; 10. Cin. Hillcrest (2-2) 2.125; 11. Union City Mississinawa Valley (2-2) 2.1; tie-12. Morral Ridgedale (2-2) 1.75; tie-12. McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley (2-2) 1.75.

Schedule

WEEK FIVE



Friday's Games

(All games 7 p.m., unless noted)

Alliance (2-2) at Canfield (2-2)

Archbishop Hoban (3-1) vs. St. Vincent-St. Mary (3-1), at InfoCision Stadium

Aurora (3-1, 0-1) at Tallmadge (2-2, 0-1)

Brecksville (2-2, 1-0) at Hudson (2-2, 1-0)

Byesville Meadowbrook (1-3) at Mogadore (3-1)

Canton McKinley (3-1, 1-0) at North Canton Hoover (3-1, 1-0)

Chippewa (1-3, 1-0) at Dalton (3-1, 1-0)

CVCA (3-1, 1-0) at Fairless (2-2, 0-1)

East (1-3) at Copley (1-3)

Field (1-3, 0-1) at Cloverleaf (1-3, 0-1)

Firestone (0-4) at Massillon (4-0)

GlenOak (1-3, 0-1) at Green (1-3, 0-1)

Highland (0-4, 0-1) at Kent Roosevelt (2-2, 1-0)

Jackson (3-1, 1-0) at Lake (3-1, 0-1)

Kenmore-Garfield (3-1, 0-0) at Ellet (2-2, 1-0)

Lexington (1-3, 0-1) at Wooster (1-3, 1-0)

Medina (3-1, 0-1) at Mentor (4-0, 1-0)

North Royalton (2-2, 1-0) at Stow (3-1, 0-1)

Orrville (4-0, 1-0) at Northwest (4-0, 1-0)

Perry (3-1, 0-1) at Louisville (3-1, 1-0)

Revere (3-1, 1-0) at Barberton (3-1, 1-0)

Rootstown (4-0, 1-0) at St. Thomas Aquinas (3-1, 0-1)

Springfield (0-4, 0-1) at Coventry (4-0, 1-0)

Streetsboro (4-0, 1-0) at Ravenna (4-0, 1-0)

Strongsville (4-0, 1-0) at Brunswick (3-1, 0-1)

Tuslaw (2-2, 0-1) at Manchester (3-1, 1-0)

Twinsburg (1-3, 0-1) at Cuyahoga Falls (2-2, 0-1)

Wadsworth (2-2, 0-1) at Nordonia (2-2, 1-0)

Walsh Jesuit (0-4) at Cleveland Heights (3-1)

Woodridge (2-2, 1-0) at Norton (1-3, 0-1)

---

Saturday's Games

North (0-4, 0-1) at Buchtel (2-2, 1-0), noon

WRA (3-1) at Wheeling Central Catholic (3-1), 1 p.m.

TENNIS

GLENOAK 4, RAVENNA 1

Singles: Dixon (GO) d. Larkin 6-2, 6-2; Bautista d. Skilton 6-1, 6-1; Chrin (R) d. Pergins 6-2, 1-6, 1-0.

Doubles: Foltz-Schweizer (GO) d. Peters-Geehring 6-3, 6-1; Feola-Geitgey d. Voll-Tackett 6-3, 6-1.

WADSWORTH 4, CLOVERLEAF 1

Singles: Donnelly (C) d. Cornacchione 6-1, 7-5; Urban (W) d. Gold 6-1,6-2; Butcher (W) d. Matheny 7-5, 6-1.

Doubles: Bardar-Spaugy (W) d. Simmons-Barczyk 6-0, 7-5; Guckeyson-Mills (W) d. Sivapatham-Wells 6-1, 1-6, 6-3.

LOUISVILLE 4, ARCHBISHOP HOBAN 1

Singles: Kibler (L) d.Burkholder 6-4, 6-1; Menegay (L) d. Niedermier 6-3, 6-2; Mullett (L) d. Koerber 6-1, 6-1.

Doubles: Plaskett-Thomas (L) d. Savitski-Gilbert 7-6, 6-4; Vober-McCarthy (H) d. Menegay-Fouts 6-4, 7-5.

Records: Louisville 15-3.

TALLMADGE 5, SOUTHEAST 0

Singles: Siesel (T) d. Collyer 6-3, 6-4; Rotunda (T) d. Pritts 6-0, 6-4; Kozma (T) d. Reynolds(S) 6-3, 6-2.

Doubles: Queen-Palmer (T) d. Williams-Carroll 6-1, 6-1; Waino-Yates (T) d. Legros-Duncan 6-0, 6-2.

WALSH JESUIT 4, REVERE 1



Singles: Waltz (WJ) d. Lazbin 6-1, 6-1; McHale (WJ) d. Gowda 6-3, 6-1; Swanson (WJ) d. Shenigo 6-1, 6-1.

Doubles: Kealy-Carmichael (WJ) d. Dobos-Kavenagh 7-5, 6-4; Fan-Kinder (R) d. Masteller-Coyle 7-5, 6-4.

Records: Walsh Jesuit 11-7; Revere 10-7.

HIGHLAND 3, JACKSON 2

Singles: Hadler (H) d. Henson 6-0, 6-2; Fannin (H) d. Reese 6-2, 6-0; Oberhaus (H) d. Williams 6-1, 6-1.

Doubles: Altman-Reese (J) d. Pawlak-Sgambati 6-3, 6-3; Cardi-Shanmugam (J) d. Gillin-Kuczynski 6-1, 6-3.

Records: Jackson 16-6; Highland 14-3.

ST. VINCENT-ST. MARY 5, STOW 0

Singles: McKnight (STVM) d.Koch 6-0, 6-0; Tomaszewski(STVM); d. Shaffer 6-0, 6-1; Pier (STVM) d. Mygrants 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles: Chmura-O'Connor (STVM) d. Ha-Cirwinski 6-0. 6-0; Davis-Dietrich (STVM) d. Punta-Muncy 7-5, 7-5.

Records: Stow 1-11; St. Vincent-St. Mary 13-5.

HUDSON 4, WESTERN RESERVE ACADEMY 1

Singles: Nijhuis (H) d. Garcha 6-1, 6-1; Fan (H) d. Dodson 6-0, 6-0; Hall (H) d. Walker 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles: Ma-Chen (WRA) d. Grainger-Tuttle 6-3, 6-4; Sigler-Uijtewaal (H) d. Landry-Ge 6-3, 6-1.

Records: Hudson 12-6.

CITY SERIES CHAMPIONSHIPS

First singles: Moritz (Firestone) d. Miller (Kenmore-Garfield) 6-0,6-0; Bosma (Ellet) d. Rai (Kenmore-Garfield) 6-2, 7-5. Championship: Moritz (Firestone) d. Bozma 6-1, 6-0.

Second singles: Moore (Firestone) d. Thornton (Kenmore-Garfield) 6-0, 6-0; Murray (Ellet) d. Paw (N) 6-1, 6-0. Championship: Moore (Firestone) d. Murray (Ellet) 7-5, 6-2.

Third singles: Mink (Firestone) d. Threat (Kenmore-Garfield) 6-0, 6-0; Soe Win (N) d. Sandor (Ellet) 6-4, 4-6, 6-3. Championship: Mink (Firestone) d. Soe Win (N) 6-0, 6-0.

First Doubles: Nemer-Phillips (Firestone) d. Wadington-Na Be (North) 6-0, 6-0; McRoberts-Moe (Kenmore-Garfield) d. Armstead-Owens-Vazquez (Ellet) 6-1, 6-4. Championship: McRoberts-Moe (Kenmore-Garfield) d. Nemer-Phillips (Firestone) 7-5, 2-6, 6-2.

Second Doubles: Gray-Moxon (Firestone) d. Be-Wa Nan (North) 6-0, 6-0; Walker-Johnson (Kenmore-Garfield) d. Brunner-Angelo (Ellet) 6-0, 6-4; Championship: Gray-Moxon (Firestone) d. Walker-Johnson (Kenmore-Garfield) 6-0, 6-0.

Player of the Year: Moritz (Firestone)

Co-coaches of the year: Flossie (Kenmore-Garfield), Sampsell (Firestone)

SOCCER

BOYS

Scoring Summaries

FIRESTONE 12, KENMORE-GARFIELD 0

Halftime: Firestone, 8-0. Goals: Johnson (F) 2, Kurri (F) 2, Curlee (F), Newman (F), Vanek (F), Martinez (F), Oderkirk (F), Withington (F), Bailey (F), Koehler (F), Reichlin (F). Assists: Curlee (F), Xongmixay (F), Koehler (F), Oderkirk (F), Bailey (F), Vanek (F). Shots on Goal: Fir., 22- 1. Corner kicks: Fir. 4-0.

Records: Firestone 9-2-1; Kenmore-Garfield 1-8.

STREETSBORO 3, SPRINGFIELD 0

Halftime: Streetsboro, 1-0. Goals: Brace (Str.) 2, Thompson (Str.). Shots on goal: Str., 11-2. Corner kicks: Str., 6-1. Saves: Davis (Spr.) 6; Sway (Str.) 1.

Records: Springfield 0-8-1, 0-5-1.

WOODRIDGE 4, RAVENNA 1

Halftime: Woodridge, 2-0. Goals: Paratore (W), Bergdorf (W), Lightner (W), Johnston (R). Shots on goal: Woo., 14-3. Corner kicks: Woo., 4-1. Saves: Stekelenburg (W) 2; Bisson (R) 9.

Records: Woodridge 3-5-1, 2-2-1; Ravenna 3-10-0, 1-4.

STOW 2, TWINSBURG 0

Halftime: 0-0. Goals: Thomas (S) 2. Assists: Mattson (S). Shots on goal: Stow, 7-6. Corner kicks: Stow, 5-3. Saves: Stuchal (T) 6; Flanagan (S) 5. JV Score: Twinsburg, 2-0.

Records: Twinsburg 7-4-1, 3-2-0; Stow 5-3-3, 3-2-0.

COPLEY 4, TALLMADGE 0

Goals: Brucken (C), Harter (C), Davis (C), Kerekes (C). Assists: Brucken (C), Davis (C), Ibrahim (C). Shots on Goals: Cop., 18-0. Corner Kicks: Cop., 2-0. Saves: Montgomery (T) 12, Srodawa (C) 0, Daniels (C) 0. JV Score: Copley, 7-1.

Records: Copley 7-4, 5-0.

AURORA 4, HIGHLAND 1

Halftime: Aurora, 2-1. Goals: Bibza (A), Miller (A), Verginis (H), Bizjak (A), Meija (A). Assists: Tepes (H). Shots on goal: Aur., 7-6. Corner kicks: Hig., 3-2. Saves: Hoff (A) 5; Throckmorton (H) 3. JV Score: Highland, 2-0.

Records: Aurora 8-4, 3-2; Highland 1-8-2, 1-3.

GLENOAK 9, CANTON MCKINLEY 0

Halftime: GlenOak, 5-0. Goals: Melendez (GO) 2, Ponce (GO), Haymaker (GO), Foster (GO), White (GO), Day (GO), Goff (GO), Parr (GO). Assists: Haymaker (GO) 2, White (GO) 2, Mauer (GO), Morgan (GO). Shots on Goal: GO, 17-2. Corner kicks: GO, 5-0. Saves: Landis (GO) 2; Asif (M) 8.

Records: GlenOak 4-5-2; Canton McKinley 1-9.

ARCHBISHOP HOBAN 2, WALSH JESUIT 1

Goals: Farah (H), Ulman (H). Assists: Wong (H) 2. JV Score: Walsh, 4-0.

Records: Archbishop Hoban 8-2-1; Walsh Jesuit 6-2-2.

GIRLS

Scoring Summaries

CLOVERLEAF 2, COVENTRY 0

Halftime: Cloverleaf, 1-0. Goals. Cavey (Clo.), Thur (Clo.). Assists: None. Shots on goal: Clov., 12-5. Corner kicks: Cov., 4-1. Saves: Deyling (Clo.) 5; Northup (Cov.) 10.

NORTON 2, FIELD 1

Halftime: 0-0. Goals: Brechner (N), Mad. Bennett (N), Wilde (F). Assists: Easterling (N), Davis (N). Shots on goal: Nor., 8-5. Corner kicks: Nor., 7-1. Saves: Siudak (F) 6; Thomas (N) 4. JV Score: Field, 2-1.

Records: Field 4-6-1, 2-2-1; Norton 9-1-1, 4-1.

CHIPPEWA 9, HILLSDALE 0

Halftime: Chippewa, 5-0. Goals: Sheridan (C) 3, Al. Henegar (C), Ab. Henegar (C), Storad (C), Blaz (C), Kellogg (C). Assists: Sheridan (C), Lambert (C). Shots on Goal: Chi., 26-0. Corner kicks: 0-0. Saves: Cancarevic (C) 0; Ohl (H) 7, Potter (H) 5.

Records: Chippewa 8-2.

WALSH JESUIT 7, SHAKER HEIGHTS HATHAWAY BROWN 0

Halftime: WJ, 3-0. Goals: Shimmel (WJ) 3, Flory (WJ) 2, Sarka (WJ), Gaspar (WJ). Assists: Brown (WJ) 2, Ramicone (WJ) 2, Rea (WJ), Gorski (WJ), Shimmel (WJ). Shots on Goal: Wal., 12-6. Corner kicks: Wal., 5-3. Saves: Low (WJ) 2, Krosky (WJ) 2; Smith (HB) 5.

Records: Walsh Jesuit 9-0-2; Hathaway Brown 5-3-3.

Wednesday's Games

(All games 7 p.m., unless noted)

Archbishop Hoban at Mentor Lake Catholic

Brecksville at Nordonia

Canton McKinley at GlenOak

Coventry at Manchester

Firestone at North, 5 p.m.

Green at North Canton Hoover

Hudson at Cuyahoga Falls

Lake at Perry

North Royalton at Wadsworth

Stow at Twinsburg

WRA at Youngstown Cardinal Mooney

VOLLEYBALL

Scoring Summaries

BUCHTEL 25-25-25, NORTH 14-14-15

Kills: Cheatham (B) 8; Thornton (N) 5, Powers (N) 5. Digs: Oliver (B) 7; Adles (N) 2. Blocks: Wilkins (B) 5, Ackles (N) 2. Assists: Williams (B) 19; Thomas (N) 7. Service Points: Bell (B) 21; Base (N) 5. JV Score: North, 2-0.

Records: Buchtel 15-3, 7-1.

FIRESTONE 25-25-25, ELLET 10-13-10

Kills: Judeh (E) 3; Boone (F) 16. Digs: Trowbridge (E) 1; Ramsey (F) 6. Blocks: Judeh (F); Boone (F) 3 . Assists: Corple (E) 4; Zupancic (F) 20. Service Points: Kramer (E) 4; Myers (F) 14. JV Score: Firestone, 2-0.

Records: Ellet 4-9, 3-5.

EAST 27-25-21-25, KENMORE-GARFIELD 25-10-25-19

Kills: Hopson (E) 8. Blocks: Creger (E) 2. Assists: Veselinov (E) 7. Service Points: Hopson (E) 19. JV Score: East, 2-0.

WOODRIDGE 25-25-25, SPRINGFIELD 8-14-16

Kills: Kern (S) 3. Digs: Pastorious (S) 6. Blocks: T. Gardinier (S) 1. Assists: Kern (S) 5. Service Points: T. Gardinier (S) 4. JV Score: Woodridge, 2-0

Records: Springfield 3-11, 0-9.

COVENTRY 25-26-15-25, NORTON 15-24-25-7

Kills: Mirka (C) 10. Digs: Gotto (C) 24. Blocks: Morrisey, Wightman (C) 2. Assists: M. Meinen (C). Service Points: Mirka (C) 15. JV Score: Norton, 2-0.

Records: Coventry 16-1, 9-0.

CRESTWOOD 25-25-25, ROOTSTOWN 20-7-11

Kills: Faldowski (C) 12. Digs: Massielo (C) 4. Blocks: K. Smith (R) 6; Faldowski (C) 4. Assists: Glass (R) 22; Hoffman (C) 23. Service Points: Sorboro (C) 11. JV Score: Crestwood, 25-21, 25-14.

Records: Crestwood 15-2, 7-0.

BARBERTON 24-25-25-25, REVERE 26-22-23-21

Kills: Ramsey (R) 22. Digs: Ramsey (R) 20; Mayle (B) 26. Assists: Drenth (R) 49; Morgan (B) 47. Blocks: Baker (R) 3; Silva (B) 7.

TALLMADGE 25-25-25, AURORA 13-13-19

Kills: Kirker (T) 11; Vonderhaar (A) 6. Digs: Perdue (T) 11, Horner (T) 11, Kirker (T) 11; Fromwiller (A) 12. Blocks: Seeker (T) 3; Vonderhaar (A) 1. Assists: Perdue (T) 18; Bradley (A) 11. Aces: Vonderhaar (A) 2. JV Score: Tallmadge, 2-0.

Records: Tallmadge 11-4, 4-4; Aurora 7-9, 2-5.

NORDONIA 26-20-25-25, WADSWORTH 24-25-20-21

Kills: Banks (N) 14, Sopata (N) 14; E. Haydu (W) 15. Assists: Knight (N) 23; Conley (W) 16. Digs: Watroba (N) 12; E. Haydu (W) 18. Blocks: Knight (N) 4, Mason (N) 4; E. Haydu (W) 3. Aces: Knight (N) 5; E. Haydu (W) 1.

Records: Nordonia 14-3, 8-1; Wadsworth 14-2, 8-1.

NORTH CANTON HOOVER 15-25-25-27, LAKE 25-21-16-25

Kills: Lippe (H) 8. Digs: Bauer (H) 10. Blocks: Bauer (H) 4. Assists: Stephens (H) 17. Service Points: Furino (H) 12.

GLENOAK 26-22-25-20-17, JACKSON 24-25-23-25-15

Service Points: Hockman (J) 13. Kills: Wyant (J) 19. Assists: Stanislawski (J) 60. Digs: Hockman (J) 28. Blocks: Wyant (J) 6. JV Score: Jackson, 25-7, 25-19.

Records: Jackson 10-8, 5-3.

MEDINA 25-25-25, EUCLID 13-22-16

Assists: Vien (M) 15. Kills: Schellenberger (M) 13. Digs: Schellenberger (M) 7. Blocks: Shafer (M) 3.

Records: Medina 8-8, 4-5.

TRIWAY 25-25-25, ORRVILLE 18-15-14

JV Score: Orrville, 2-0.

GOLF

BOYS

CLOVERLEAF 3, TALLMADGE 0

(At Brookledge Golf Course, Cuyahoga Falls. Par: 35)

Match Play Results: L. Schreck-D. Schreck (C) d. Hudak-Ulrich 2 and 1; Hillwig-Andel (C) d. Rutan-Phillips 1 up; Gibson-Dunn (C) d. Kester-Frisbee 3 and 2.

Records: Cloverleaf 17-1; Tallmadge 4-4.

GIRLS

HUDSON 182, HIGHLAND 183

(At Ellsworth Meadows, Hudson. Par: 35)

Hudson: Hinkle 42, Dunne 47, DiGeronimo 49, Hess 44.

Highland: Goyette 38, Krutkiewicz 39, Groh 52, Barnes 54

Records: Hudson 7-3.

TALLMADGE 189, REVERE 206

(At Loyal Oak, Norton. Par: 38)

Tallmadge: Bickar 35, Currey 46, Fiume 54, Brown 54.

Revere: Mahajan 44, Fraser 46, Randall 59, Hynes 57.