TENNIS

City Series Championship

Firestone's Grace Moritz was named the City Series Player of the Year after she took the first singles championship 6-1, 6-0 over Ellet's Paige Bosma on Tuesday. The Falcons won all the singles titles with Moritz, Emma More at second singles and Ashley Mink at third singles.

Molly McRoberts and Nan Moe of Kenmore-Garfield took the first doubles win, and Anna Gray and Beatrice Moxon combined to win second doubles for Firestone.

Highland 3, Jackson 2

Singles winners Emily Hadler, Rachel Fannin and Jo Oberhaus led the Hornets (14-3) over Jackson.

St. Vincent-St. Mary 5, Stow 0

Andi McKnight at first singles, and Kirstin Pier at third singles, each posted 6-0, 6-0 victories to lead the Irish (13-5) to a sweep of the visiting Bulldogs.

GIRLS GOLF

Hudson 182, Highland 183

Behind Sarah Hinkle's career-best 42, Hudson beat Highland by a stroke at Ellsworth Meadows. Lilly Hess added a 44 for the Explorers (7-3). Highland's Alessandra Goyette was the medalist with a 38. The Hornets tallied their season low as a team in the loss.

Tallmadge 189, Revere 206

Lizzie Bickar shot a 3-under-par 35, leading the Blue Devils to a Suburban League American Conference win at Loyal Oak.

VOLLEYBALL

Crestwood 25-25-25, Rootstown 20-7-11

Angela Masiello, in her first appearance this season after a shoulder injury, led the Red Devils with 12 points and four digs to a Portage Trail Conference County Division win. Kelly Hoffman added 23 assists for Crestwood (15-2, 7-0).

Firestone 25-25-25, Ellet 10-13-10

Junior Alison Zupancic had 20 assists in the Falcons' (4-9, 3-5) City Series win.

Barberton 24-25-25-25, Revere 26-22-23-21

In a close Suburban League American Conference match, Barberton came back from a 26-24 first-game loss, to down the Minutemen in four. Jaryn Morgan led the Magics with 47 assists, and Alex Mayle added 26 digs and Jess Liddle had 18 kills.

BOYS SOCCER

Stow 2, Twinsburg 0

Senior forward Miles Thomas scored twice in the last minutes of the game to lead the host Bulldogs (5-3-3, 3-2-0) to a Suburban League National Conference win. Thomas has six goals this season.