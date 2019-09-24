WADSWORTH — There is a tie atop the Suburban League National Conference volleyball standings after Nordonia defeated host Wadsworth on Tuesday night.

The Knights topped the Grizzlies three sets to one and, after a few hugs and joyful conversation on the court, the players and coaches hopped on the bus to go get ice cream with Nordonia Superintendent Dr. Joe Clark.

Seniors Madison Knight and Riley Watroba joined juniors Joy Banks and Aleana Mason and sophomore Mya Sopata to lead Nordonia (14-3, 8-1) over Wadsworth (14-2, 8-1), which entered play with a 23-match SLNC win streak.

“We had the energy,” Nordonia coach Lori Snider said. “If we play with energy and momentum, and we maintain that, we are a scary team for sure. We played consistent tonight. There were times where we made some silly errors, but I don’t think the energy ever dropped off and I don’t think the focus ever dropped off.”

Nordonia used its athleticism and spiking prowess at the net to top Wadsworth by scores of 26-24, 20-25, 25-20 and 25-21. The Grizzlies beat the Knights earlier this season.

“As seniors, we had never beat Wadsworth before,” said Watroba, the libero. “We were hunting for them. This is what we have been waiting for this whole season. We wanted to get redemption against them after losing the first time. So much adrenaline was pumping. We knew that we had to do everything to keep the ball off the floor.”

Snider lauded the play of Watroba (12 digs); Knight (23 assists, five service aces, four blocks); Banks (14 kills, three blocks); Sopata (14 kills, three blocks) and Mason (four blocks). All five players stand 5-foot-10.

“Our goal was to serve aggressive, hit seams and make them move,” Snider said.

Banks said the win felt “satisfying because of the all work we put in in practice.”

Nordonia also received contributions from juniors Riley Monroe, Carina Collica and Faith Sparks, and sophomores Meagan Buckenmeyer and Celine Puscian.

“Like Riley said, we were hunting for them,” Knight said. “To beat them on their home court, this is the height of our season.”

Nordonia led 10-4 in the final set, and then Wadsworth drew even at 10-10. The Knights closed out the win with all-around play from Knight, Watroba, Banks, Mason and Sopata.

“We came out with a different drive and a different attitude on the court,” Sopata said. “We wanted revenge and wanted to win on their court.”

Senior Evelyn Haydu paced Wadsworth with 15 kills, 18 digs and three blocks.

“They came in with a mindset that they had to win and they played like it,” Wadsworth coach Jeff Walck said of Nordonia. “It was important to them. They played hard and they played with enthusiasm. They didn’t get down, they didn’t pout when they made mistakes.”

