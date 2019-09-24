To think that a winless team would go on the road with an expectation to claim their initial victory of the season might be a bit ridiculous.

However, for the University of Akron football team that danger is there this week as the Zips prepare to take on winless UMass at McGuirk Alumni Stadium in Amherst, Mass., Saturday at 3:30 p.m.

It’s easy to get caught up in the fact the Minutemen have struggled as much as the Zips, given their rankings in assorted categories are extremely close. For example, the Minutemen rank 122nd in overall offense and the Zips stand at 125th.

“I think that would be such a huge, huge mistake,” UA coach Tom Arth said in his weekly news conference Tuesday. “I really hope that we wouldn’t feel that way.”

Arth considers the Minutemen, despite their record, to be a very dangerous football team. The biggest challenge being the fact the Zips will be playing away from InfoCision Stadium.

“Our biggest opponent is us. That’s week in and week out,” he said. “We have to eliminate the self-inflicted [wounds], making mistakes that prevent us from being successful and being consistent.”

This week, Arth said, he’s talked to the team about going back to the drawing board and focusing on the team, controlling what they can and how they play.

Adjusting on the fly

Part of going back to the drawing board included moving left guard Brandon Council to center during the course of the Zips' loss to Troy.

Arth would not specify if there will be a permanent replacement at left guard. In fact, it sounds as if the offensive line, which has struggled in the run game with the Zips ranking 130th in the country, will remain in a state of competition until someone claims the job.

“We’re rotating a few guys in. We’ll probably play multiple people to be honest,” Arth said.

UA running backs ran the ball a little more effectively last week, gaining 56 yards on the ground. Given the hashtag for the program this year on Twitter is #heretodevelop, that fits in with UA football at the moment. It’s going to take baby steps for success to come.

“We’re going to continue focusing on the runs, just like we have the past few weeks,” Arth said. “We experienced a little bit more success … We have to make sure we’re right. We have to make sure our assignments are understood.”

Top Gun

Tight end Maverick Wolfley, 6-foot-3, 240 pounds, has made his presence known on the field the past two weeks. He’s caught only three passes, but two of them went for touchdowns.

"He’s been extremely valuable, I think, in really providing some versatility to our offense," Arth said. "Maverick’s just a really reliable player. He’s got a great understanding in the run game. He’s got a great physical demeanor in the run game. And he can be successful and be a weapon in the pass game as well.

Arth also praised the entire tight end room.

Departure

Running back Keyondre White left the program recently.

George M. Thomas can be reached at gmthomas@thebeaconjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter at www.twitter.com/ByGeorgeThomas.