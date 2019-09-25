BEREA — Baker Mayfield is defensive about his offensive woes. He also envisions them soon ceasing to exist.

Under siege on and off the field early in his second NFL season, the starting quarterback of the Browns admitted Wednesday this is "definitely not the start I wanted to have this year by any means."

Mayfield is ranked 32nd in the NFL in passer rating (70.3) and 30th in completion percentage (56.9) through three games. His five interceptions are second-most and his 11 sacks are tied for fourth-most in the league.

The Browns (1-2) are tied for 27th in points (16.3) and ranked 24th in yards (330.3) per game heading into Sunday's AFC North matchup on the road against the division-leading Baltimore Ravens (2-1).

"We expected to have success early on. We didn't expect it to be easy. I think that's the frustrating part is we wanted it to be easy, but now we really know it's not," Mayfield said. "People are going to game plan. They're going to have a certain strategy for us, and we need to be able adapt. Talent is not going to take us there, and we just have to do our job."

Mayfield and many of the players who surround him haven't done their jobs well enough, prompting critics to sound off.

On Monday, former New York Jets and Buffalo Bills coach Rex Ryan, in his role as an ESPN analyst appearing on "Get Up," called Mayfield "overrated as hell" and claimed he's a "one-read guy."

Before Wednesday's practice, Browns coach Freddie Kitchens said "that’s asinine to even say" Mayfield is a one-read QB.

After practice, Mayfield responded to Ryan's "overrated as hell" barb by saying, "In the wise words of Freddie Kitchens, if you don’t wear orange and brown, you don’t matter. Rex Ryan doesn’t have any colors right now for a reason."

Mayfield also got testy when a reporter asked him about his completion percentage. He's coming off 18-of-36 passing (50 percent) in a 20-13 loss to the defending NFC champion Los Angeles Rams on "Sunday Night Football." He posted a career-low 47.8 completion percentage (22 of 46) as a rookie No. 1 overall draft pick last season in a 38-14 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

"If you watch the game, you'd see there's a couple of throwaways and there are some things that I'm missing," Mayfield said. "But, yeah, I'm continuing to try and work on that."

Later, he added, "[I need to] have my feet in the right place because I talked about how feet and eyes line up. They go together, and they're hand and hand."

Asked whether he's been fleeing the pocket too early too often, Mayfield shot back, "Did you take that one straight from the commentators? There was one play that I feel like I could stick in there. Other than that, here's the thing: People are going to commend when I extend the play and make a scramble play, and if I leave the pocket too early, they're going to harp on it."

Pressed on how he routinely stepped up in the pocket last season instead of bailing out, Mayfield said, "It's a little different, and case by case, when you can step up and there is a hole to step up in and do that. Yeah, it's different."

Kitchens took issue with "Sunday Night Football" color commentator Cris Collinsworth pointing out Mayfield drifted back and threw under pressure too much versus the Rams. Collinsworth used the basketball phrase "fadeaway jumper" to describe the tendency after Mayfield's game-clinching interception on fourth-and-goal from the 4-yard line with 27 seconds left.

"The quarterback has to be the toughest person on the field, and I think Baker is," Kitchens said. "... I see him fading away sometimes, but quarterbacks throw the ball from different angles all the time. How many times in the National Football League do you have a clean pocket to throw out of? It's very, very, very rare.

"So a quarterback's accuracy depends on the fact that their feet and their hands are moving in the same direction. So we're constantly talking about Baker's technique, and he's constantly aware of it.

"Baker's got the ability to be accurate from different throwing angles, from his feet being in different spots, places, non-clean pockets, on the move. He's got those abilities. At the end of the day, we just need to execute. That's all. Our guys know that. Our guys have bought into that. They don't care about anybody else talking about fadeaway jump shots."

Mayfield believes Kitchens' support can help him on the field.

"Anytime you have a guy like that who has your back, it's very comforting," Mayfield said. "I just need to ... let it loose and go play, not be afraid of making mistakes and going out there and playing my game, not hesitating and knowing that he has my back no matter what."

The bottom line is Mayfield and Kitchens want to have fun like they did in the final eight games of last season, when the Browns went 5-3.

"We're very close to putting together the game that our offense needs to have," Mayfield said. "[We must focus on] eliminating the mistakes, everybody doing their job on every play. Stuff is going to happen during the game, and you're going to have to adjust. But I think we're very close."

Kitchens stressed the Browns aren't panicking partly because their offense has hurt itself with "wasted plays" more than defenses have stifled it.

"Contrary to popular belief, we're not that far away," he said.

