Suburban League commissioner Keith Walker announced on Wednesday that the 15-team SL has voted to make an adjustment in its conference alignment.

Effective with the school year 2021-2022, Cuyahoga Falls will move from the National Conference to the American Conference, Walker said.

The National Conference will continue with Brecksville, Hudson, Nordonia, North Royalton, Stow, Twinsburg and Wadsworth.

Cuyahoga Falls will join Aurora, Barberton, Copley, Highland, Kent Roosevelt, Revere and Tallmadge in the American Conference.

— Michael Beaven