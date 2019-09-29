BALTIMORE — The embattled Browns proved they're more than just hype by earning a rare victory in Baltimore and moving into first place in the AFC North for the first time since November 2014.

Running back Nick Chubb rushed for 165 yards and three touchdowns on 20 carries (8.3 average) to lead the Browns to a 40-25 triumph over the Ravens in the first divisional game of the season for both teams Sunday afternoon at M&T Bank Stadium.

The Browns (2-2) exorcised demons from their 26-24 loss to the Ravens in the 2018 regular-season finale and prevailed in Baltimore for the first time since Oct. 11, 2015, when they won 33-30 in overtime.

The Ravens (2-2) saw their record against the Browns under coach John Harbaugh drop to 19-4, including 10-2 at home.

The Browns and Ravens will meet again Dec. 22 in Cleveland, but the Browns earned the early tiebreaker advantage this weekend.

A popular target of criticism for struggling early this season, Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield went 20-of-30 passing for 342 yards and a touchdown with an interception, posting a rating of 102.4 and taking one sack.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson fell to 8-3 as an NFL starter in the regular season. He led the Ravens over the Browns on Dec. 30, allowing Baltimore to secure its third AFC North title and seventh playoff berth under Harbaugh.

Ravens kicker Justin Tucker tied the score 10-10 by making a 41-yard field goal with 11:15 left in the third quarter. The Ravens resorted to the kick during the first series of the second half after rookie linebacker Mack Wilson tipped away a Jackson pass on third-and-8.

Firing back wasn't a problem for the Browns, who assembled a three-play, 75-yard scoring drive on the ensuing series.

Mayfield delivered a pass to a wide open Ricky Seals-Jones, and the tight end dashed for a 59-yard catch-and-run, which ended with safety Earl Thomas pushing him out of bounds.

On the next play, Chubb made four defenders miss on a 14-yard touchdown run, which put the Browns ahead 17-10 with 9:41 remaining in the third quarter.

Then the Ravens marched to the Cleveland 32, where a pivotal play occurred on second-and-7. Safety Jermaine Whitehead forced running back Mark Ingram to fumble, and defensive end Chad Thomas recovered at the Browns 26 with 6:11 left in the third quarter.

The Browns, 2-0 on the road for the first time since 1994, made the Ravens pay for the turnover with an eight-play, 74-yard scoring drive, which Chubb finished by rushing for a 2-yard touchdown on first-and-goal. Wide receiver Jarvis Landry had a 29-yard catch-and-run on the previous play to convert a third-and-3. Landry finished with eight catches for 167 yards and left the game later in the second half with a concussion.

Chubb's 2-yard TD run came four plays after a fight broke out between Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey. Beckham threw a punch. Then Humphrey pinned Beckham and choked him. Both of them drew penalties along with Browns center JC Tretter and Ravens linebacker Kenny Young, but the four fouls were offsetting.

The Ravens weren't done scrapping, though. They bounced back with a 14-play, 75-yard touchdown drive. Jackson's 8-yard scoring strike to wide-open tight end Mark Andrews on third-and-goal and running back Mark Ingram's two-point run from the 1 after defensive end Myles Garrett jumped offside from the 2 trimmed the Browns' lead to 24-18 with 9:51 left in the fourth quarter.

With the home crowd rocking, Chubb delivered a backbreaking 88-yard touchdown run off the right side. The Browns' two-point attempt failed with an incomplete Mayfield pass, but they still seized a 30-18 lead with 9:35 to play on Chubb's untouched run to the end zone.

On the next series, the Ravens went for it on fourth-and-3 from their 31. Andrews beat rookie linebacker Mack Wilson on an out-and-up route, but Andrews and Jackson weren't on the same page as Jackson threw incomplete with 8:15 left.

Four plays after the turnover on downs, Seibert made a 43-yard field goal, extending the Browns' lead to 33-18 with 6:56 left in the fourth quarter.

With the Ravens in desperation mode, Jackson threw deep into double coverage for Andrews, but Whitehead pulled down an interception with 6:30 remaining. It was Jackson's first interception of the season.

On the Ravens' next possession, Whitehead hit Jackson's arm as he attempted to throw, and defensive tackle Devaroe Lawrence caught the ball for another takeaway with 5:21 left.

Seibert made a 24-yard field goal with eight seconds left in the second quarter to give the Browns a 10-7 edge at halftime.

After the rivals traded three-and-outs to begin the game, the Browns drew first blood on their second possession.

On third-and-3, Seals-Jones was wide open on a crossing route when he caught a pass from Mayfield and ran into the end zone for a 9-yard touchdown. The Browns' third third-down conversion of the 13-play, 84-yard drive gave them a 7-0 lead with 2:50 left in the first quarter.

The Browns caught a break with 8:26 left in the second quarter. On third-and-7 at the 50-yard line, Ravens receiver Chris Moore was wide open along the Browns' sideline when Jackson threw him a 26-yard pass. But Moore was out of bounds when he caught the ball, which the officials confirmed after Browns coach Freddie Kitchens threw the challenge flag to prompt a replay review.

The Browns took control at their 9 after the ensuing punt, though they failed to produce what could have been a major momentum swing.

On third-and-3 at the Ravens 48, Mayfield's pass intended for Landry was intercepted by cornerback Maurice Canady, who returned 3 yards to the Baltimore 42 with 5:35 left in the second quarter.

The Ravens then took advantage of Mayfield's sixth interception of the season by assembling a seven-play, 58-yard scoring drive. On second-and-goal, receiver Miles Boykin was wide open in the middle of the end zone when he caught a 9-yard touchdown pass from Jackson, allowing the Ravens to tie the score 7-7 with 1:55 remaining in the second quarter.

The Browns countered but not to the extent they wanted.

On second-and-10 at the Cleveland 13, Landry turned a short Mayfield pass into a 65-yard catch-and-run. Landry had a chance to score, but he stumbled, found his balance and stumbled again after escaping safety Earl Thomas' would-be tackle.

Later, on third-and-10 at the 17, Landry came close to gaining a first down on a pass from Mayfield, but the officials ruled Landry had been stopped just shy of the line to gain, a call upheld by a replay review.

Kitchens decided to go for it on fourth-and-1, and Mayfield ran a sneak for 1 yard and a first down with 27 seconds left in the first half.

After Mayfield's pass on first down was batted down by defensive end Chris Wormley, the QB ran for 1 yard on second down and his pass on third down to receiver Damion Ratley in the front of the end zone was broken up by Canady with 11 seconds remaining in the second quarter.

The Browns settled for Seibert's 24-yard field goal and a three-point advantage at halftime.

