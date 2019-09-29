The cross country postseason is about three weeks away, and teams are continuing to round into form.

Woodridge hosted the Cuyahoga Valley National Park Invitational on Saturday at Kendall Hills and put together successful performances on both the girls and boys sides.

Woodridge’s boys placed first with 26 points to top the 19-team field, with Brecksville (82) and Rocky River (136) rouning out the top three teams.

Ryan Champa placed first out of 165 runners by completing the 3.1-mile course in 17:23.9. The other scoring runners for the Bulldogs were Micah Blair (second overall), Aaron Dutt (fifth), Zayd Elkurd (eighth) and Andrew Lauck (10th).

“The boys continue to race well and have tremendous depth,” Woodridge coach Jeff Howard said. “Ryan Champa had a great day and it was fundamentally about managing the heat and the hills.”

Woodridge’s girls scored 91 points and took second to Fort Loramie (64 points). Vinton County (109) placed third and Twinsburg (110) was fourth in the 15-team field.

Twinsburg’s Alyssa Deeds was first out of 134 runners in 21:07.2.

Woodridge’s Libby Howard placed fourth, Twinsburg’s Rebecca Mold was eighth and Anastasia Bakuhn took ninth.

“Libby ran really well on her home course,” Howard said. “She’s been running here for many years ... going back to her Fun Run days. Anastasia also had a great day.”

Firestone vs. North

North (5-3-2) and Firestone (10-2-1) will meet in a City Series boys soccer match at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the Copley Road Soccer Complex.

Firestone, the defending City Series champions, defeated host Brunswick 1-0 on Thursday. Christopher Pongracz scored the goal for the Falcons and goalkeeper Hank Curlee recorded the shutout.

North is riding a two-match win streak into this week after topping host St. Vincent-St. Mary 4-2 last Tuesday and host Springfield 5-2 last Thursday.

Saidi Kibangula scored two goals to lead North over St. V-M. Sukman Tamanz and Dipan Chuwan both contributed a goal and an assist to the Vikings attack.

Kibangula then scored two goals and had one assist to guide North past Springfield. Arpan Tamang, Jose Garcia and Anup Letcha also each scored a goal, and Man Rai and Punan Magar each tallied an assist.

“We are playing a lot better this year,” North coach Emily Johnson said. “They are all working a lot harder. ... Biswas Subba and Ugyen Sherpa are two of our top defenders.”

Ellet tops K-G

Ellet (3-2, 2-0) beat host Kenmore-Garfield 15-8 on Saturday in a City Series football game.

The Orangemen took an 8-0 halftime lead on a 16-yard touchdown pass from junior Jordan Williams to junior Heath Longville and a successful two-point conversion pass from junior E.J. Jones to sophomore Devin Huwig in the second quarter.

Sophomore Jake Fisher broke loose for a 53-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, and junior Phoenix Tomlin kicked the extra point to give Ellet a 15-0 lead.

Senior David Haverstick and juniors Kenan Ivery and Heath Longville each had 12 tackles to lead the Orangemen. Seniors James Clark and Richard Evans (fumble recovery) each chipped in 10 tackles.

