FOOTBALL
Schedule
WEEK SIX
Friday's Games
(All games 7 p.m., unless noted)
Alliance (2-3, 1-0) at Canton South (2-3, 1-1)
Barberton (4-1, 2-0) at Copley (1-4, 0-1)
Canton Central Catholic (2-3) at Green (2-3)
Cleveland Heights Lutheran East (4-1) at Ellet (3-2)
Cloverleaf (2-3, 1-1) at Ravenna (4-1, 1-1)
Coventry (4-1, 1-1) at Woodridge (2-3, 1-1)
Cuyahoga Falls (2-3, 0-2) at Brecksville (3-2, 2-0)
Field (1-4, 0-2) at Springfield (1-4, 1-1)
Firestone (0-5, 0-1) vs. North (0-5, 0-2), at InfoCision Stadium
Highland (0-5, 0-2) at Revere (3-2, 1-1)
Jackson (4-1, 2-0) at GlenOak (1-4, 0-2)
Kent Roosevelt (3-2, 2-0) at Aurora (4-1, 1-1)
Lake (3-2, 0-2) at Canton McKinley (4-1, 2-0)
Manchester (3-2, 1-1) at Triway (3-2, 1-1)
Massillon (5-0) at Austintown Fitch (3-2)
Medina (3-2, 0-2) at Elyria (1-4, 0-2)
Mogadore (4-1, 0-0) at Rootstown (5-0, 0-0)
Nordonia (2-3, 1-1) at Hudson (2-3, 1-1)
Northwest (4-1, 1-1) at CVCA (4-1, 2-0)
North Royalton (2-3, 1-1) at Twinsburg (2-3, 1-1)
Norton (2-3, 1-1) at Streetsboro (5-0, 2-0)
Orrville (5-0, 2-0) at Tuslaw (3-2, 1-1)
Perry (4-1, 1-1) at North Canton Hoover (3-2, 1-1)
Shaker Heights (1-4, 0-2) at Brunswick (4-1, 1-1)
Smithville (1-4, 0-2) at Chippewa (1-4, 1-1)
Stow (4-1, 1-1) at Wadsworth (3-2, 1-1)
Tallmadge (2-3) at Rocky River (3-2)
Warren Harding (3-2) at St. Vincent-St. Mary (3-2)
Wooster (2-3, 2-0) at West Holmes (2-3, 1-1)
---
Saturday's Games
Archbishop Hoban (4-1, 0-0) at Cleveland Benedictine (5-0, 0-0), 1 p.m.
Buchtel (3-2) at Lakewood St. Edward (4-1), 3 p.m.
East (2-3, 0-0) at Kenmore-Garfield (3-2, 0-1), noon
St. Thomas Aquinas (3-2) at WRA (3-2), 2 p.m.
Walsh Jesuit (0-5, 0-0) at Mentor Lake Catholic (2-3, 0-0), 7 p.m.