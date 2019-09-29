WOMEN'S SOCCER

Two late goals lead Zips

Second-half goals by Sydney Worthy and Carly Pcholinsky powered the University of Akron to a 2-0 Mid-American Conference win at Toledo on Sunday.

Worthy scored the game-winning score in the 75th minute after Toledo was called for a foul and the Zips (4-6, 1-1) earned a free-kick. Ryley Watt booted the ball into the box, where Worthy was standing and the Zips forward leaped into the air, got her head on the ball, and put Akron up 1-0 on the Rockets (3-7, 0-2).

Akron put the game away in the 89th minute as Pcholinsky notched her first goal of the season on an unassisted score. Freshman goalkeeper Libby Harper picked up her second shutout and third victory of the season with a career-high four saves.

Kent State downs NIU 1-0

Kent State notched its first MAC win of the season, beating Northern Illinois 1-0 in DeKalb, Illinois. Vital Kats' goal in the 47th minute was all the Golden Flashes needed to win their sixth in a row over the Huskies (2-6-1, 0-2-0).

Cameron Shedenhelm assisted on Kats' goal, which was her second of the season.

WOMEN'S GOLF

Two freshmen pace Zips

Freshmen Jennifer David (Hudson) and Jessica Hahn (GlenOak) finished 22nd and 29th, respectively, to lead the University of Akron to a 10th-place finish at the Bettie Lou Evans Invitational.

David turned in a three-round card that included 32 pars and eight birdies at 8 over. Hahn, Akron's low-scorer in the first round, finished at 9 over.

The Zips finished 39 over in the 13-team field, well behind host Kentucky, which won the event on the Big Blue Course in Lexington, Kentucky, at 5 under.