The momentum was clearly shifted from the Browns to the Baltimore Ravens.

The Ravens narrowed the Browns' lead in the fourth quarter to 24-18 with the crowd at M&T Bank Stadium. Then on the next drive Browns running back Nick Chubb quieted them.

Chubb broke off an 88-yard touchdown run, giving the Browns a 30-18 lead. The run was the third-longest in Browns history. Watch the run again:

