Former Jets and Bills coach shows sense of humor after Baker Mayfield fires back

Rex Ryan w/ a nod to#Browns fans this morning on ESPN's Sunday NFL Countdown, wearing a brown suit + orange tie.pic.twitter.com/YP3bF7s8sm

— bill hofheimer (@bhofheimer_espn)September 29, 2019

BALTIMORE — Rex Ryan decided to use his sense of humor in an attempt to "matter."

He also directed some trash talk at Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield.

After Ryan made headlines Monday for calling Mayfield "overrated as hell" and a "one-read" quarterback, the former New York Jets and Buffalo Bills coach donned a brown suit with an orange tie while appearing as an analyst on ESPN's "Sunday NFL Countdown."

Mayfield fired back at Ryan on Wednesday by saying, "In the wise words of Freddie Kitchens, if you don’t wear orange and brown, you don’t matter. Rex Ryan doesn’t have any colors right now for a reason."

Hence Ryan's wardrobe selection Sunday.

Before the Browns faced the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday afternoon, Ryan followed up on his criticism of Mayfield on "Sunday NFL Countdown."

"I am just basing things on fact and what I see,'' said Ryan, a former Ravens defensive coordinator. "I only had 30 years of coaching experience, 20 in the NFL, so I can see where he would question me.

"Baker Mayfield better be happy I’m not in the black and purple today on that [Ravens] sideline 'cause he’d be in trouble."

Ryan ripped Mayfield for struggling early this season despite having wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry at his disposal.

"Unlike any other quarterback in the NFL, he’s got two Pro Bowl receivers that he’s throwing to," Ryan said. "No other team can say that. They’ve got two of them. And by the way, this offensive line that’s been much-maligned, they’re ranked second in pass-protection. So I don’t get it. Where’s the correlation? He’s been sacked the sixth-most times in the NFL. So something’s not jiving.''

To illustrated his points, Ryan broke down film of Mayfield's incomplete pass on third-and-goal from the 4-yard line and interception on fourth-and-goal in last week's 20-13 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on "Sunday Night Football."

"We are going to breakdown this one-read [quarterback], I call it," Ryan said. "We're in the red zone, game on the line, and it is a simple high-low pass. ... He throws it to [his] No. 1 [read, tight end Demetrius Harris]. Why? Because he always gets locked in. Jarvis Landry, the Pro Bowl receiver, is wide open in the end zone. That is for the game. That is a game-winner.

"Now you are going to look at fourth down. Look at that pocket. No. 1 read is Odell Beckham. [Mayfield] has the room. Just run in there. The guy that [Mayfield] ripped in the offseason, Danny Dimes [New York Giants rookie QB Daniel Jones], he did the same play for a touchdown.

"[Mayfield is] not seeing it. He is seeing one guy and that is it. He is going to go out and improvise."

To recap, this is what Ryan said about Mayfield on ESPN's "Get Up" last week:

"I don’t get it. I’d love to be an offensive coordinator here. I have Odell Beckham, Jarvis Landry, Nick Chubb and there’s Baker Mayfield. Yeah, I know he’s overrated as hell. ... I bought into the dang hype. I’m like, 'Oh, yeah!' But not to the point where everyone's saying he’s going to be the league MVP.

"What's he doing right? Here's a guy right now that's a one-read guy, and then he's going to improvise. He's got to realize that you are one of the slowest guys on that field when you take off with it. The ball's not coming out in rhythm. He’s staring down guys, and you're not that accurate down the field."

On Wednesday, Kitchens said Ryan has no idea what the Browns are doing on offense.

Asked if Mayfield is a one-read quarterback, Kitchens replied, "No, he’s not. I mean, that’s asinine to even say."

