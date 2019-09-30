The Browns could use an effective comeback from wide receiver Antonio Callaway right about now.

Callaway became eligible Monday to return to the active roster after serving a four-game suspension from the NFL for violating the league's substance-abuse policy.

The Browns (2-2) will have a roster exemption for a week, meaning they could wait until next Monday to active him. They'll likely need him on "Monday Night Football" against the San Francisco 49ers (3-0) because starting receiver Jarvis Landry suffered a concussion in Sunday's 40-25 win over the Baltimore Ravens (2-2).

Asked Monday during a conference call if Callaway could play right away, Browns coach Freddie Kitchens said, "That’s my expectation for him, yes."

Whether Callaway is healthy enough to hit the ground running is a bit of a mystery. He suffered a high ankle sprain Aug. 8 in the preseason opener. On the bright side, the NFL allowed him to stay with the Browns to work out and attend meetings during his suspension.

"I’m assuming he is [healthy enough to play now]," Kitchens said. "I’m assuming he’s been doing his part in getting in shape and getting ready to go. So I expect nothing else out of Antonio, and I look forward to getting him back."

As a rookie fourth-round draft pick last year, Callaway started 11 of the 16 games in which he appeared and caught 43 passes for 586 yards and a team-high five touchdowns.

Congratulations

When the Browns landed Sunday night at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport after moving atop the AFC North standings with their win in Baltimore, Cleveland firefighters gave them a water cannon salute.

"We were on the runway taxiing back to where we get dropped off and get to pick our cars up. The fire truck was out there spraying water all over the plane," linebacker Joe Schobert said during a conference call. "It was a pretty unique experience. I haven't experienced that since I've been here. It was just cool to see the city of Cleveland and the guys who work in the fire department behind us, supporting us, and how excited everybody is to get a win like that."

"We got the announcement over the loud speaker on the plane, and everybody had their phones out videoing it," center JC Tretter said on a conference call. "Something I've never experienced. That was an awesome thing to see. It was really cool."

Kitchens had a different take.

"Everybody needs to understand it was one game," he said. "We haven’t won anything yet. We’ve just got to keep moving on down the road and staying focused and staying in the moment."

Eventually, the coach got around to saying, "We have some of the most passionate fans in football. So the gesture, of course, is appreciated."

Conquering adversity

Coming into Sunday's game, the Browns were 1-2, and Kitchens and quarterback Baker Mayfield were being criticized for failing to deliver late in last week's 20-13 loss to the defending NFC champion Los Angeles Rams on "Sunday Night Football."

Then the offense exploded for 40 points and 530 yards in Baltimore.

"If somebody's going to doubt Baker, if somebody's going to doubt Freddie, they're going to stand up and say, 'Eff you. You guys don't know the work that we put in. You don't know what we go through. You don't know how we play football,' " Schobert said.

"That's just kind of the vibe of the team. The whole media seemed to count us out after last week’s loss. We started the season 1-2. Freddie’s main message is that you can’t read any of the things. Everybody outside of this building, they don't know what we go through, and they don't matter."

Kitchens reiterated a team doesn't know what it has until it experiences adversity, and he's proud of his players for supporting each other through a bumpy start this season.

"They didn't splinter," he said. "They didn't worry about what the outside noise was talking about. They just stayed together."

Of the offense's outing Sunday, Tretter said: "We just kind of showed what we knew about ourselves already. We knew that was the type of game we were going to be capable of and that was kind of the first full-game taste on offense of what we thought we've always been able to do."

Bouncing back

Mayfield completed 20-of-30 passes (66.7 percent) for 342 yards and a touchdown with an interception, posting a rating of 102.4 and taking one sack against the Ravens. He looked much more comfortable in the pocket than he did in the first three games, and, as a result, he refrained from fleeing it too early.

"Baker had a better rhythm, and he did a better job of staying in the pocket and hanging in there," Kitchens said. "He did a really nice job of getting the ball out of his hands and getting it into the guys' hands that can make plays with the ball.

"Everybody did a nice job up there [on the offensive line] in protection. I don’t think he got hit but twice, and one of them was on the sack."

Mayfield entered the weekend with a completion percentage of 56.9 and a passer rating of 70.3.

"I don't think with Baker you ever have to worry about him losing confidence, and no one in this building is going to lose confidence in Baker," Tretter said. "I mean, Baker's a hell of a player. He showed it yesterday."

Showing speed

As running back Nick Chubb broke away for an 88-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter, Mayfield sprinted down the field to celebrate. According to NFL Next Gen Stats, Chubb reached 21.95 mph, and Mayfield was clocked at 18.92 mph, his highest speed on a play this season.

"He can roll," Mayfield said of Chubb after the game. "I think people underestimate his speed. Once he gets to that second level, he’s got true breakaway speed. People say he’s a power back, which he is [because] it takes more than one guy to bring him down, but he’s got that speed to make a play like that."

As a rookie second-round pick last year, Chubb had a 92-yard touchdown run, the longest rushing play in Browns history. His 88-yard TD run is the third-longest in franchise history.

According to the NFL, Chubb joined Bob Hoernschemeyer (1946-47) and Chris Johnson (2008-09) as the only players in league annals with at least two touchdown runs of 85 yards or more in their first two seasons. Hoernschemeyer had two and Johnson three.

"He's a very patient runner, but he is a home-run hitter," Tretter said of Chubb. "We go into the week knowing if we block up our runs, he's going to find the hole and take it the distance."

Nate Ulrich can be reached at nulrich@thebeaconjournal.com. Read his Browns coverage at www.ohio.com/browns. Follow him on Twitter at www.twitter.com/ByNateUlrich and on Facebook www.facebook.com/abj.sports.