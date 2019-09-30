GIRLS SOCCER

Walsh Jesuit 3, Wadsworth 0

Aubrey Rea, Kathryn Ramicone and Margaret Brown each scored a goal as the Warriors (11-0-3) stayed unbeaten with a win over the visiting Grizzlies on Monday.

Kiera Sarka saved three shots and Margaret Krosky swatted away another to combine for the clean sheet in goal.

Wooster 3, Perry 0

Christie Fransen scored twice and tacked on an assist as the Generals (8-4) won a nonconference match.

Sydney Wright finished off the Fransen assist for Wooster.

BOYS SOCCER

Orrville 6, Rittman 1

Dennison Lopez completed a hat trick on his way to a school record as the Red Riders cruised past the Indians in a nonconference game.

The three goals put Lopez at 21 for the season, breaking the previous single-season record of 19.

Lopez also assisted on a goal to Hugo Cruz, and Tristan Wilson and Kyle Zonar scored the other goals for Orrville (7-4-2).