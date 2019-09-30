GIRLS SOCCER
Walsh Jesuit 3, Wadsworth 0
Aubrey Rea, Kathryn Ramicone and Margaret Brown each scored a goal as the Warriors (11-0-3) stayed unbeaten with a win over the visiting Grizzlies on Monday.
Kiera Sarka saved three shots and Margaret Krosky swatted away another to combine for the clean sheet in goal.
Wooster 3, Perry 0
Christie Fransen scored twice and tacked on an assist as the Generals (8-4) won a nonconference match.
Sydney Wright finished off the Fransen assist for Wooster.
BOYS SOCCER
Orrville 6, Rittman 1
Dennison Lopez completed a hat trick on his way to a school record as the Red Riders cruised past the Indians in a nonconference game.
The three goals put Lopez at 21 for the season, breaking the previous single-season record of 19.
Lopez also assisted on a goal to Hugo Cruz, and Tristan Wilson and Kyle Zonar scored the other goals for Orrville (7-4-2).