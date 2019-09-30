ALLIANCE — He was born in Minneapolis, raised in Akron and lived in Savannah.

But, Derrick Harvey Jr. has found a home at Mount Union.

The former standout at Buchtel has emerged as a reliable and dangerous deep threat at wide receiver for the Purple Raiders, who have begun another methodic drive towards a 30th Ohio Athletic Conference championship and more with victories over geographic rivals — and closest challengers — Baldwin Wallace and John Carroll.

Harvey arrived at Mount Union about 15 months ago when he decided to leave an unsettled situation at Savannah State after two years and transfer. It has taken some time, but the 6-foot-1, 200-pound senior has started to make his presence felt.

At the time of his transfer, Harvey admits he thought his playing days might be over. After starting on special teams and being a backup wide receiver as a freshman, he played hardly at all as a sophomore.

“After my sophomore year I thought I was about to give it all up,” he said. “Was it worth it? I thought about quitting and just going to school. But deep inside, I still wanted to play.”

Enter Derrick Harvey Sr., also a former standout at Buchtel who went on to a productive career at Minnesota under Glen Mason.

“I relied on my dad a lot,” said Harvey Jr., who was born during his father’s college days. “He was a college athlete so he understood. We talked about overcoming adversity and keeping the faith with God, that he had a big picture for me in the end.”

Harvey Sr., a case worker for Summit County Children Services, said his son’s second year at Savannah State was difficult.

“He called home throughout his sophomore season and had concerns about his playing time,” he said. “He said it seemed like he wasn’t gaining any traction and he tried talking to his position coach and the head coach. He felt his play on the practice field warranted more playing time, but he didn’t get it.”

So, the thought of playing elsewhere — and earning a degree — intensified.

“I told him that if he felt football was still important to him that he should keep playing,” Harvey Sr. said. “We looked at a couple of other schools, but I wanted this to be Derrick’s decision. I put my two cents in, but it was time for Derrick to act like a man and make the decision. I would support whatever he decided but he needed to make the decision.”

Enter Mount Union.

Being a transfer can frequently be more difficult than catching a pass with a cornerback hanging around your neck. Harvey said that wasn’t the case when he returned to Ohio.

“Mount Union was my top choice when I came home,” he said. “I knew about the great tradition here and maybe I would get more of an opportunity to play. I talked to some people close to the program and they all told me Mount Union would be a good fit for me. When I made my visit I knew it. The tradition and the family feeling. They didn’t treat me like an outsider.”

The transition went smoothly, and Harvey established himself early in 2018 by catching nine passes in his first three games. But a knee injury and the presence of talents like Jared Ruth, Justin Hill, Luke Herrington and Cole Moxie curtailed his participation. He caught just two more passes the rest of the way and finished with 11 receptions for 97 yards.

It was not a wasted season. He said he learned valuable lessons.

“I learned that I had to wait my turn,” he said. “We had some great receivers so I had to wait my turn. Everybody wants to be the big-time player right now, but sometimes you just have to sit back and wait your turn and it will come. It was tough to sit when I first got here, that I wasn’t that guy again like in high school. But after being here a while I knew my time would come.”

Coach Vince Kehres helped make the transition easier with some sound advice.

“I generally tell transfers that the best thing they can do is be a friend to make friends,” he said. “You can’t sit alone in the cafeteria and have a chip on your shoulder and act like you’re there to take somebody’s job. That wasn’t the case with Derrick. We could tell when he made his visit that he was a personable, outgoing kid. He has fit in well.”

Harvey Jr., a business management major, has started every game this season and stands third on the team, behind Hill and Ernie Burkes, with 10 receptions for 174 yards and two touchdowns.

He caught his first collegiate touchdown pass against Rose-Hulman and had a career-high five receptions against JCU.

“I felt like, dang, I just scored my first college touchdown at Mount Union,” Harvey said. “I felt like I was blessed. I felt like I had arrived.”

The feeling is mutual.

“He’s been nothing but a pleasure,” Kehres said. “He is a very reliable player, a big, strong, fast receiver and he is a good blocker. We knew what we were getting when he enrolled and I am not surprised that he has been successful. We are happy to have him in the program.”

And it’s a safe bet that Harvey is happy to be there.