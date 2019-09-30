MEN'S GOLF

Zips fifth after first day at Firestone Invitational

Two golfers shot even-par to help the University of Akron to a fifth-place showing after the first day of the Firestone Invitational at Firestone Country Club on Monday afternoon.

Consistency was key as Fabian Sundén and Ignacio Puente both fired 72s and the Zips' other three golfers — Mitchell McFarland, Beau Bayerl and Braden Smith — were all just behind with 73s.

The Zips finished the day with a 290, 5 shots behind leader South Carolina Aiken.