The Cleveland Browns had their most impressive win of the season on Sunday, beating division rival Baltimore 40-25.

Canton Repository Browns beat writer Steve Doerschuk and Dan Kadar from Ohio.com recap the game, and what went right for the Browns. Namely, the offense ran through second-year running back Nick Chubb, who had 165 rushing yards on 20 attempts. Is the Browns' best offense one that is running with Chubb first and passing from Baker Mayfield second?

Next they discuss the team's defense, particularly over the last two games. The Browns have more than been getting by with Terrance Mitchell and T.J. Carrie at cornerback while Denzel Ward and Greedy Williams have been injured. And linebacker Joe Schobert is proving why he's worthy of being re-signed by the Browns.

Last, we're at the quarter point of the season with the Browns sitting 2-2 on the year. Is this what we expected for the Browns at this point? Steve and Dan also have some interesting picks on MVP. One is a defensive player who is not Myles Garrett and the other is an offensive lineman.

On mobile and don’t see the podcast player? Click here for a direct link. You can also subscribe on iTunes, Spotify and Google Podcasts.