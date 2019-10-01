INDEPENDENCE — Center/forward John Henson's biggest value to the Cavaliers this season would seem to be his expiring contract.

But when new Cavs coach John Beilein was asked about Henson, his eyes lit up at the thought of the rim protection Henson could provide. Henson, 6-foot-11 and 219 pounds, has averaged 1.5 blocks in his seven-year career and twice has reached his career-best of seven in a game.

“He’s very different from the other bigs,” Beilein said after the Cavs' first practice Tuesday at Cleveland Clinic Courts. “When we watched him playing in pickup, he changes a lot of things for us. We need that very badly. They can draw up all kinds of great action and one shot block just deflates the offense. He’s going to bring that to us.

“We have to get him healthy and try to put weight on him, little by little, pound by pound, so that he can withstand an NBA season.”

The Milwaukee Bucks dumped the salaries of Henson and guard Matthew Dellavedova on Dec. 7, trading them to the Cavs. Henson hasn't played an NBA game since Nov. 14, tearing a ligament in his left wrist on a dunk eight days earlier and undergoing surgery.

Henson said he came to practice with butterflies because he had been out so long, but didn’t feel forgotten by the Cavs while he was sidelined. He said General Manager Koby Altman made sure he went on every trip and the coaches worked him out.

“We’re happy to have John. He really looked great today,” forward Kevin Love said. “He was on Delly’s team. He was getting downhill, throwing him the lobs, just him creating that opportunity. Just putting that pressure on the defense has a lot to do with what John’s capable of. On the defensive end he’s blocking shots, he’s super long, making it tough for all the guys in there.”

Garland, Nance sit

Guard Darius Garland, the fifth overall pick, was held out of practice with a sore right foot, but was able to shoot afterwards. Forward Larry Nance Jr. was sidelined because he didn’t feel well. Beilein said neither had anything serious and were day-to-day.

Beilein said rookie guard Dylan Windler, who will miss four to six weeks with a stress reaction in his lower left leg, is limited to some shooting with very low impact. Playing four years at Belmont University, Windler was the 26th overall pick.

“I want him engaged in practice,” Beilein said. “He’s a really bright young man. He’s one of those guys who can pick up things while watching.”

The Beilein Ball

During media day Monday, Garland mentioned "The Beilein ball," the coach’s creation used to train players on proper rotation on passes and shots. Several of them were put to use during drills Tuesday.

“Back when I didn’t have any budget to buy basketballs like that I used to put a magic marker around it to get people to understand the great spin you need in passing, which is just as important as shooting,” Beilein explained. “After we started having some success, I approach a company called The Rock, which makes basketballs and I have my own ball. It’s called The Beilein. Pretty smart, huh? I won’t give any of you a deal, but you can buy it (on kbacoach.com). We use them all the time.”

The Cavs had to approach NBA manufacturer Spaulding to modify a training ball for Beilein, and Beilein said the company lasered on the stripe.

When he was told no one has heard of it, Beilein said, “No, because I’m the worst in the world at marketing. Every time I would be like, ‘OK, let’s market it,’ I would wait another year. One day maybe after I retire.”

Love had no idea what they were using was called The Beilein ball.

“The one with the stripes on it?” Love said. “All those jump stops and those passes, all those fundamental things that sometimes you get away from, but serve us in a really good way. Get us back to the basics and go from there.”

Love referred to Beilein as old school, which didn’t bother Beilein, 66.

“If old-school means you stress the fundamentals, want people to be on time, do things the right way and do what’s important, I think that’s old school and those are pretty good values to have,” he said.

