INDEPENDENCE — Collin Sexton didn’t shudder when asked if he was moving to shooting guard this season. But the Cavaliers’ second-year man swatted back the suggestion without a thought.

“Nah, I’m not moving anywhere,” Sexton said Monday. “Coach plays a two-guard offense, we’re just going to get up and down. Play together, play off each other and play off each other’s reads, that’s how coach likes.”

Sexton was referring to his highly anticipated pairing with rookie point guard Darius Garland, drafted fifth overall out of Vanderbilt, in the offense being installed by new coach John Beilein.

After the draft, the Cavs mentioned the Portland Trail Blazers’ standout duo of four-time All-Star Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum as the model for Garland and Sexton. Beilein spent the previous 12 years at Michigan and such a backcourt was one of his trademarks.

During media day Monday, Cavs veterans were excited about seeing Sexton, 20, and Garland, 19, alongside each other.

“I think it could be great,” forward Larry Nance Jr. said. “Obviously they’re both so young. The fact that they get a chance to learn from each other, play with each other and play off of each other I think is going to be big-time. Especially when you’ve got some pretty good veterans to learn from … some pretty cerebral ballplayers.”

Guard Jordan Clarkson called the Sexton-Garland backcourt “interesting.”

“Both have a different style. Collin plays fast downhill, Darius is a little slow, not in terms of his speed, but the way he processes the game,” Clarkson said. “He watches the whole court, the flow of the game. Those guys are really going to complement each other.”

Backup point guard Matthew Dellavedova said he’ll have a better idea of the pair’s potential after training camp.

“But with the way the NBA’s going and with coach Beilein’s system having two guards at the top, the more ballhandlers you can have on the floor the better,” Dellavedova said.

Selected eighth overall out of Alabama in 2018, Sexton made huge strides after the All-Star break, boosting his averages to 20.8 points and 3.2 assists while shooting .477 from the field and .413 from 3-point range. He scored in double figures in 23 consecutive games to end the season.

Garland played in only five games at Vanderbilt before suffering a season-ending injury to his left knee. He averaged 16.2 points and 2.6 assists while hitting .537 from the field and .478 from beyond the arc. He’s made an impression on his teammates during pre-camp rookie work and in the minicamp Kevin Love held in New York.

“Darius has a great feel for the game … I didn’t know he could shoot it that well, either,” Clarkson said. “He plays at an amazing pace, he’s very shifty, makes everybody around him better. It’s going to be amazing to watch him play.”

But Love knows what the transition to the league could be like for Garland.

“He can really shoot it,” Love said of Garland. “Speaking of a really quality human being … He’s great, he makes the right reads. At that position coming into the league it’s not easy, especially because of who you’re going up against. It’s very similar to Collin last year, you saw some struggles early on, some growing pains.

“But that second half of the season, especially after the All-Star break, he made huge strides in the right direction. I think that built a lot of confidence for him going into the summer. I think Collin can be a sounding board for (Darius).”

Garland, who attended Brentwood (Tenn.) Academy, and Sexton, from Pebblebrook High School in Mabelton, Ga., played against each other once in the City of Palms Basketball Classic and Sexton’s team prevailed.

“He had a smooth 30, and we took a loss. I was really frustrated about that,” Garland said.

“I was coasting a little bit until one of Darius’ teammates started talking a little bit,” Sexton said. “I think I had 35 or something. It was a smooth 30 and we came out with a win, that’s all that matters.”

Now that they’re Cavaliers, Beilein said the biggest issue playing them together will be defensively, since both are listed as 6-foot-2.

“Because of the way the offense is built, you can flow right into it. You don’t have to think much about it because it’s really four guards out there, it’s positionless, at least on the perimeter,” Beilein said after practice Tuesday at Cleveland Clinic Courts. “Defensively it’s not positionless. That would be the biggest issue, but what is the height difference between Jordan Clarkson (6-5) and Brandon Knight (6-3)? One or two inches. So that comes down to a lot of grit and who is the better defending player. I think we will figure that out.”

One of the worst defenders in the league last season, Sexton said Monday he worked on his defense over the summer. He also watched 1,000 hours of film and that included studying the Blazers’ Lillard and McCollum and the Raptors’ Kyle Lowry and Fred VanVleet, a standout in the playoffs as the Raptors captured the NBA title.

Beilein doesn’t have much time to tinker. Starting Monday against San Lorenzo, a team from Argentina, the Cavs have four preseason games before the regular season opener Oct. 23 at Orlando. But as training camp began, the excitement over the Sexton-Garland pairing was palpable.

“Collin’s really talented. Everyone knows that,” Garland said. “He had a good rookie season. Hopefully we can do something together and make some magic happen.”

